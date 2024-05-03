Sample Me Partners with Azoteq as a Representative for Europe and the Middle East

Azoteq Logo Sample-Me Logo

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azoteq, a pioneer in sensor fusion, is excited to announce its partnership with Sample-Me as its representative for Europe and the Middle East.

Sample-Me, known for its expertise in promoting electronic components and providing technical marketing solutions, will now extend Azoteq’s reach to a wider customer base across these regions.

“Sample-Me’s dedication to customer success and their deep understanding of semiconductor product marketing makes them an ideal partner for Azoteq,” said Jean Viljoen, Azoteq’s Chief Sales Officer (CSO). “We are confident that this partnership will strengthen Azoteq’s presence and provide exceptional service to our customers in Europe and the Middle East.”

Sample-Me brings with it a wealth of experience in supporting customers to develop embedded applications and ensuring access to the latest technology. With a focus on selected industries, such as consumer electronics, industrial applications, automotive, aerospace, and defense, Sample-Me is committed to delivering reliable solutions and exceptional customer service.

“We are excited to represent Azoteq in Europe and the Middle East,” said Patrice Hamard of Sample-Me. “My experience in micro-controller unit (MCU) product marketing means that I value reliable sensors. With Azoteq I feel confident that we will serve developers who need to build robust solutions and achieve smart functions with either AI or conventional programming methods.”

Azoteq’s combination sensors are used in LED lighting, IoT devices, wearables, mobile devices, and security applications. Together with Sample-Me’s technical support and market expertise, these solutions will be accessible to a larger, worldwide customer base.

About Sample-Me:

Sample-Me is a leading provider of technical marketing solutions, specializing in promoting electronic components and supporting customers in developing embedded applications. With a focus on selected industries and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Sample-Me is dedicated to delivering reliable solutions and exceptional service.

About Azoteq (Pty) Ltd:

Azoteq (www.azoteq.com) is a pioneer in sensor fusion. With two decades of capacitive-sensing experience, the sensor offering is now expanded to include multi-sensor technologies on single ICs. ProxFusion® offers capacitive, Hall-effect, inductive and temperature tracking, all on single chips. Azoteq has design and manufacturing centres in South Africa and China, and sales offices and distributors in South Africa, Asia, Europe and the USA.

IQ Switch®, ProxSense®, ProxFusion®, LightSense™, PowerSense®, AirButton®, and DYCAL™ are trademarks of Azoteq (Pty) Ltd.

