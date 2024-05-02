Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,367 in the last 365 days.

Baffle Announces Enterprise-Grade Data Security for PostgreSQL

By DATAVERSITY News on

According to a new press release, Baffle has introduced enterprise-grade data security for Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) and Amazon Aurora, addressing the need for organizations to maintain compliance with privacy regulations while handling sensitive data across locations. Traditional methods like transparent data encryption (TDE) are no longer sufficient, especially with the evolving demands of regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Specification (PCI DSS) v4. Baffle’s solution surpasses TDE by safeguarding data within PostgreSQL databases at the application tier, ensuring compliance with PCI DSS v4 and enabling SQL queries on encrypted data stored within Amazon RDS and Amazon Aurora.

This breakthrough technology empowers organizations to exercise control over their sensitive data irrespective of its location, aligning with the Shared Responsibility Model in cloud services. By enabling SQL queries on encrypted data in PostgreSQL databases at rest and in use, Baffle’s solution offers a novel approach to data security. The collaboration between Baffle and AWS provides customers with comprehensive security features, including anonymization of sensitive data at various levels, prevention of unauthorized access by administrators, and proper access controls to regulated data to meet compliance requirements.

Baffle’s innovative solutions, such as Real Queryable Encryption and Bring Your Own Key (BYOK), offer unique ways to protect data privacy and confidentiality. With features like masking, tokenization, and encryption coupled with role-based access control, Baffle ensures data security without requiring changes to applications. This comprehensive data security platform provides peace of mind to enterprises by helping them meet compliance controls, reducing the risk of data breaches, and minimizing the effort and cost associated with protecting sensitive information.

You just read:

Baffle Announces Enterprise-Grade Data Security for PostgreSQL

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more