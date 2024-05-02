Baffle Announces Enterprise-Grade Data Security for PostgreSQL

According to a new press release, Baffle has introduced enterprise-grade data security for Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) and Amazon Aurora, addressing the need for organizations to maintain compliance with privacy regulations while handling sensitive data across locations. Traditional methods like transparent data encryption (TDE) are no longer sufficient, especially with the evolving demands of regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Specification (PCI DSS) v4. Baffle’s solution surpasses TDE by safeguarding data within PostgreSQL databases at the application tier, ensuring compliance with PCI DSS v4 and enabling SQL queries on encrypted data stored within Amazon RDS and Amazon Aurora.

This breakthrough technology empowers organizations to exercise control over their sensitive data irrespective of its location, aligning with the Shared Responsibility Model in cloud services. By enabling SQL queries on encrypted data in PostgreSQL databases at rest and in use, Baffle’s solution offers a novel approach to data security. The collaboration between Baffle and AWS provides customers with comprehensive security features, including anonymization of sensitive data at various levels, prevention of unauthorized access by administrators, and proper access controls to regulated data to meet compliance requirements.

Baffle’s innovative solutions, such as Real Queryable Encryption and Bring Your Own Key (BYOK), offer unique ways to protect data privacy and confidentiality. With features like masking, tokenization, and encryption coupled with role-based access control, Baffle ensures data security without requiring changes to applications. This comprehensive data security platform provides peace of mind to enterprises by helping them meet compliance controls, reducing the risk of data breaches, and minimizing the effort and cost associated with protecting sensitive information.