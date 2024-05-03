Automotive Fintech Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Fintech Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Fintech Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The automotive fintech market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $86.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Fintech Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive fintech market size is predicted to reach $86.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.

The growth in the automotive fintech market is due to the rising automotive industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive fintech market share. Major players in the automotive fintech market include Liberty Mutual Group, Fiserv Inc., Stripe Inc., Global Payments Inc., Coinbase Global Inc., Grab Financial Group, Euroclear Holding SA/NV.

Automotive Fintech Market Segments

• By Propulsion Type: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

• By Channel: On Demand, Subscription

• By End User: Digital Loans And Purchase, Online Leasing, Online Insurance, In-Vehicle Payments

• By Geography: The global automotive fintech market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive fintech refers to digital finance with the integration of technology into the automotive industry to improve the utility and efficiency of lending finance to automotive customers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Fintech Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Fintech Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Fintech Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Fintech Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automotive Fintech Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive Fintech Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

