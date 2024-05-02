Elaf Aims to Become Saudi Arabia's Leading Hospitality Brand, Says Adel Ezzat at Future Hospitality Summit
Elaf Aims to Become Saudi Arabia's Leading Hospitality Brand, Says Adel Ezzat at Future Hospitality SummitRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Adel Ezzat, CEO of Elaf Group, a leader in the hospitality industry, announced that the group aims to become the largest Saudi brand in the hospitality sector by the end of 2025. This goal will be pursued through its hotel brands 'Elaf' and 'Joudyan.' During a panel discussion at the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS), which explored the keys to the success of Saudi hospitality and its development within the global hospitality industry, Dr. Ezzat also noted that the group is implementing a major expansion plan until the end of the year.
Expressing optimism about the future of Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector, ELAF CEO stated that it is 'a promising and growing sector.' He emphasized that Elaf's strategy includes integrating Saudi talents into the field, training and preparing young professionals to maintain, develop, and grow this sector in the future.
Elaf concluded its participation at the summit, held at the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh, among over 185 speakers, 1,200 investors, and a host of experts, officials, and developers. The group showcased its key services, hotels, and expertise in hospitality services, which span over 40 years, owning several hotels in strategic locations that offer exceptional hospitality and services.
The Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) took place under the theme 'Invest in Tomorrow: Today, Together,' discussing the development and sustainable growth of Saudi Arabia's hospitality industry, investment and entrepreneurship prospects, and the importance of investing in human capital in this field.
The summit featured a series of speeches, contributions, and panel discussions on empowering tourism destinations, emphasizing Saudi Arabia's firm commitment to supporting and developing the hospitality sector and the vast opportunities it offers to investors, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
Elaf Group's participation in the Future Hospitality Summit reflects its commitment to staying abreast of the latest global developments in the hospitality industry. This aligns with its vision and strategic plans to develop its facilities and services and to empower national talents in Saudi Arabia's tourism and hospitality sectors, in alignment with the nation's significant progress in tourism.
Elaf Group is a leading company in the region's hospitality sector, established over 40 years ago, with hotels in Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, and Madinah. The strategically located hotels offer distinguished services for pilgrims and Umrah performers. The group enjoys a prominent international standing, particularly in Islamic countries, for its leadership in providing Hajj and Umrah services according to the highest standards of efficiency and quality.
Additionally, it offers high-quality services and has highly skilled employees.
