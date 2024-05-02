Dominican Republic Air Force expands ELITE Simulator range with four new simulators
The Dominican Republic Air Force is expanding its range of ELITE Simulation Solutions FSTDs with the addition of four new PI-135 BATD simulators
We are really proud to be working with the DRAF again. We have enjoyed a successful partnership for a many years, and it’s fantastic to see them expanding their fleet with four of our PI-135.”ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dominican Republic Air Force is expanding its range of ELITE Simulation Solutions Flight Training Devices with the addition of four new PI-135 BATD simulators. These professional, cutting-edge desktop flight simulators will support the Air Force in training aspiring pilots and helping existing service members to practice their skills.
ELITE Simulation Services, one of the world’s leading providers of Flight Training Devices (FTDs), is proud to announce that the Dominican Republic Air Force has once again selected them to provide essential training equipment for its pilots. Joining the ELITE existing simulators are four new PI-135 Basic Aviation Training Devices.
These state-of-the-art desktop simulators have been meticulously designed by ELITE to help elevate the training experience of pilots. Having been engineered to meet the rigorous standards of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the PI-135 is fully certified as a BATD. To create the most realistic experience possible, ELITE incorporates authentic flight deck components, including controls, panels, and instrumentations, providing trainee pilots with a lifelike environment to practice their skills.
Further realism comes thanks to replica GTN750 GPS units, dynamic control landing, professional-grade control yoke, and curved visual systems with Lockheed Martin P3 Image Generator. Pilots are also able to engage in diverse training scenarios in a selection of aircraft models, including both single-engine and multi-engine models such as the Archer III, Arrow IV, Baron 58, Bonanza A36, Cessna 172R, Cessna 172S, Cessna 182S, King Air B200, Mooney M20J, and Seneca III.
Rene Huddlestone, Director of Marketing & Sales at ELITE, added, “We are really proud to be working with the Dominican Republic Air Force again. We have enjoyed a very successful partnership for a number of years, and it’s fantastic to see them expanding their range of flight simulators further with four of our popular PI-135 devices. Our team will be working closely with them throughout the process to ensure perfect installation, allowing pilots to begin their training straight away.”
