Geelong’s Myers Street Dental Clinic Reflects On A Year Of Growth & Milestones In 2023, On Winning ThreeBestRated® Award
GEELONG, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myers Street Dental Clinic is a leading dental care provider in Geelong and is proud to reflect on a year of significant growth, achievements, and milestones in 2023. From enhancing patient care to celebrating decades of service, the clinic has continued to prioritize excellence in dental care and patient satisfaction.
L to R Alex Everett (OHT), Paras Paton (OHT), Hannah Robertson (OHT), Dr Brenda (principal dentist/director), Dr Eren Tuncer (dentist), Ashwani Lal (Dental Hygienist), Dr Shammi (principal dentist/director), Dr Gautam (principal dentist/director)
Yearly Recap Of Myers Street Dental Clinic
>> In March and April 2023, Dr. Gautam Herle, one of the principal dentists at Myers Street Clinic received fellowship certifications from both the Australian Society of Implant Dentistry and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, highlighting his commitment to excellence in implant dentistry.
>> Dr. Brenda Loh - another Principal dentist, also celebrated a couple of achievements. First, she had the privilege of having her first case study published in the ROOTS journal. Following that, in June 2023, Dr. Brenda celebrated her 20-year milestone at Myers Street Dental Clinic, which underscored not only her dedication but also the clinic’s unwavering commitment to professional development and longevity.
>> In October 2023, Myers Street Dental Clinic had the opportunity to welcome another member Dr. Shammi Weerasinghe to their team. Dr. Shammi will serve as the new director along with Dr. Gautham and Dr. Brenda at the clinic.
>> A significant milestone in 2023 was the celebration of the 40th anniversary of Myers Street Dental Clinic. Upon celebrating this, the retired founders and current directors gathered to reminisce over the clinic's transformation since its inception in 1983, showcasing the enduring legacy of quality dental care.
>> Myers Street is committed to dental innovation and patient comfort. During the last year, it introduced many innovative technologies to its practice to ease the anxiety of the patients and enhance their comfort.
For example, in July 2023 the introduction of Airflow system units for their oral health therapists demonstrated its commitment to dental innovation and patient comfort. These units offer a gentler approach to teeth cleaning with reduced abrasion, catering to patients who may experience anxiety during dental visits.
Looking Ahead:
As Myers Street Dental Clinic looks ahead to the future, it remains steadfast in its commitment to providing exceptional dental care while embracing innovation and celebrating milestones that mark its journey of service to the community.
Myers Street Dental Clinic’s steadfast commitment and outstanding performance of the last year have paved the way for the 2024 ThreeBestRated® award, after having successfully cracked their 50-Points Inspection analysis process, despite its continuous presence on the list since 2020.
About Myers Street Dental Clinic
Established in 1983, Myers Street Dental Clinic has been serving the community of Geelong for over 40 years. Committed to providing personalized and compassionate dental care, the clinic offers a comprehensive range of services, including preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry. With a team of experienced professionals and a focus on patient satisfaction, Myers Street Dental Clinic strives to deliver excellence in oral healthcare.
Dr. Gautham Herle is one of the current Directors of the clinic, who has specialization in treating Sleep Apnea, snoring with Laser, and teeth restoration. He is one of the few dentists to use microscopes and offers single-visit crowns using CAD-CAM. He introduced the 3Shape TRIOS digital impression system – which allows people to see the impression of their teeth upon scanning – into his practice. Keeping himself up with the latest technology, Dr. Gautham provides excellent patient care and customer service.
At Myers Street Dental Clinic, emergency appointments are available. To contact them, visit myersdental.com.au.
Dr. Gautam Herle
Myers Street Dental Clinic
+61 3 5222 4599
info@myersdental.com.au
