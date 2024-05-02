Zigbee-Enabled Lighting Market is anticipated to surpass US$1,127.49 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.75%
The zigbee-enabled lighting market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% from US$711.633 million in 2022 to US$1,127.49 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the zigbee-enabled lighting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$1,127.49 million by 2029.
Zigbee- enabled lighting is a type of lighting method operated using wireless technology that enables the user to have control over lights that can be programmed using a time frame at home. Zigbee uses a radio transceiver and mesh network to operate in industrial setup areas as a transceiver is used to receive the signals from various devices where mesh network is utilized to depend on signals to cover the range of lighting. ZigBee is one of the most popular lighting systems and less known to home area setups.
Zigbee lighting offers low power with effective economy pricing and has a lifespan of up to 10 years by charging one time. The lighting technology consumes less energy as compared to Wi-Fi-based lighting systems. The unique features like automatic control systems like room temperature, and light brightness variations make a zigbee- enables lighting systems a great lighting systems solution in the market.
Growing IoT-enabled services are the primary driving force behind the zigbee-enabled lighting market growth. For instance, in January 2023 Latronix the company famous for providing IoT-enabled solutions to the market revealed its innovative IoT and connectivity solution at BICSI 2023 exhibition. The product called PoE++high frequency switches is well suited for intelligent LED lighting systems and rough environment areas.
Zigbee-enabled lighting systems are types of electrical lighting systems that facilitate lighting for various sectors with less consumption of power and the economic rate of the products makes perfect suits for various operations. The features like automatic brightness control and the ability to work wirelessly using network systems make it unique as compared to other traditional lighting systems in the market.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the ZigBee-enabled lighting market growth.
• For instance, in January 2024 Universal Electronics a famous company operating in the field of smart home and entertainment devices launched a “UEI Buttler” smart home electronics hub at the consumer electronics show. The product offers pre-installed Zigbee sensors and thermostats which enable endless control within the setup perimeters in the home.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/zigbee-enabled-lighting-market
The Zigbee-enabled lighting market, based on application is segmented into three types namely residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial is expected to account for the major share of the ZigBee-lighting market. The commercial setup has the highest consumption of electric power as compared to other applications as these Zigbee lighting systems provide less energy consumption with more output due to unique features and energy-efficient nature the ZigBee lighting systems are proffered in a commercial setup.
Based on geography, the market for zigbee-enabled lighting is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to various reasons. In countries like China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea there is a growing need for zigbee-enables lighting systems in various industries, including warehouses, hospitals, corporate offices, and residential areas. The demand is being driven by these countries due to growing manufacturing of electronics products like LED with increased urbanization in the region and high investment in-home setup and smart devices is the main reason the zigbee-enables market will grow significantly in the region.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the zigbee-enabled lighting market, that have been covered are LG Electronics, OSRAM GmbH, General Electric, Belkin International, Inc., Signify Holding, XAL GmbH, Cree.
The market analytics report segments the zigbee-enabled lighting market as follows:
• By Application
o Residential
o Commercial
o Industrial
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• Australia
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• LG Electronics
• OSRAM GmbH
• General Electric
• Belkin International, Inc.
• Signify Holding
• XAL GmbH
• Cree
