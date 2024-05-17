Semiconductor Dry Etch Systems Market is anticipated to reach US$22.019 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.93%
The semiconductor dry etch systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% from US$15.718 billion in 2022 to US$22.019 billion by 2029.
The semiconductor dry etch systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% from US$15.718 billion in 2022 to US$22.019 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the semiconductor dry etch systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$22.019 billion by 2029.
The semiconductor dry etch system acts as a systematic tool for tailoring the microscopic domain. For instance, crafting intricate circuits on a silicon wafer is the primary job done by this system. The designing process utilizes gases and plasma these systems precisely remove material layer by layer etching the desired patterns on the wafers. The restrained etching method plays an important role in the production of transistors and various other electronic components that are being used in electronic gadgets. The benefits of a dry etching system are the precise control over etch depth and complicated patterns, and the production of tiny, quick, and more efficient chips incorporated in various technologies, starting from smartphones to artificial intelligence.
The growing innovative technologies are the primary driving force behind the semiconductor dry etch system market growth. For instance, in June 2023 Tokyo Electron, the leading manufacturer of chips, developed a cutting-edge innovation process. Their most recent advancement addresses a critical stage in the production of 3D NAND flash memory the manufacturing of 10 a/u in-depth channels (X 10 microns) data memory. Such cutting-edge technology does not just get the job done in 33 minutes but also reduces the global warming potential by 84% than the earlier methods in history. This is the benchmark that paves the way for the rapid production of chips and surface-mounting devices with plenty of memory layers that work well with the environment.
The semiconductor dry etch system is the procedure that uses gases and plasma to remove the materials producing the tiny transistors that are basically incorporated in regular consumer electronics products.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the semiconductor dry etch system market growth.
• For instance, in November 2023: Tokyo Electron launched the Ulucus™ G, an innovative new tool for manufacturing 300mm wafers. The solution addresses an emergency, namely the wafers thinning. The incorporation of grinding, cleaning, and wet etching within Ulucus™ G allows to perform the precise thinning of materials automatically with only minimal human involvement in the production of mass products. This innovative technology guarantees better quality wafers and increased performance for companies in the chip industry.
The semiconductor dry etch systems market, based on type is segmented into two categories namely dielectric and conductor etching. Conductor etching is expected to account for the major share of the semiconductor dry etch system market. conductor etching can be used for cutting off conducting materials (metals) to create circuits and circuit components.
The semiconductor dry etch systems market, based on application is segmented into five categories namely logic & foundry, mems, sensors, power devices, and others. Logic and foundry is expected to account for the major share of the semiconductor dry etch system market. The logic and foundry applications concentrate on producing the core processing unit and various other general chips utilized in computers, laptops, and other consumer electronic applications.
Based on geography, the semiconductor dry etch systems market is expanding significantly in the North American region due to various reasons. In countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing demand for semiconductor dry etch systems in various industries, including semiconductors, consumer electronics, aerospace and defence, and automotive. The demand is being driven by these countries due to the region having well-established chip design companies and increased investments in private companies for research and development for manufacturing well-built chips in the region propelling the market for semiconductor dry etch systems in the future years.
The research includes several key players from the semiconductor dry etch systems market, such as Toppan Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Hitachi High Technologies America, Inc., Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Plasma-Therm LLC, CVD Equipment Corporation, SPTS Technologies Ltd., Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd., DISCO Corporation.
The market analytics report segments the semiconductor dry etch system market as follows:
• By Type
o Dielectric Etching
o Conductor Etching
• By Application
o Logic & Foundry
o MEMS
o Sensors
o Power Devices
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Toppan Inc.
• Applied Materials Inc.
• Hitachi High Technologies America, Inc.
• Lam Research Corporation
• Tokyo Electron Limited
• Plasma-Therm LLC
• CVD Equipment Corporation
• SPTS Technologies Ltd.
• Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd.
• DISCO Corporation
