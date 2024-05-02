Bovine Gelatin Market to Witness Significant Growth, Fueled by Rising Demand for Functional Ingredients in Food Industry

Bovine Gelatin Market

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bovine gelatin market is expected to witness significant growth due to Inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle and rising demand of collagen peptide and gelatin as functional ingredient in the food processing industry.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Bovine Gelatin Market by Powder, Nature, End Use Industry and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”

Market Dynamics :

Bovine gelatin is formed through the partial hydrolysis of collagen. The process involves breaking down collagen triple helices into individual strands, which are soluble in hot water and can gelify when cooled.

Increased awareness of health benefits, coupled with rising disposable income, lifestyle changes, and a focus on healthy diets, contribute to market growth.

Despite these factors, stringent food regulations, social and religious norms, and heightened awareness of animal conservation may limit market growth.

Market drivers:

Growth in the nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical industries is driven by the use of gelatin in drug manufacturing.

Increased awareness of nutrition-rich food and a growing geriatric population are contributing factors.

However, the high cost of gelatin and the presence of substitute components act as restraints.

Opportunities :

Rising awareness about nutrition fortification in food presents growth opportunities for the bovine gelatin industry.

Segmentation :

The market is segmented based on form, nature, end-use industry, and distribution channel.

Form: powder, capsules, tablets, liquid.

Nature: organic, conventional.

End-use Industry: Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others.

Distribution Channel: Business to Business, Business to Consumer (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Supplement Stores, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online Stores).

Key Findings:

Capsules & tablets dominated the market in 2020, particularly in pharmaceuticals and health & nutrition supplements.

Food and beverages constitute a significant end-use industry for bovine gelatin, especially in the production of items like pasta, jellies, jams, ice creams, cakes, pastries, and desserts.

The business-to business (B2B) segment witnessed significant growth, involving commercial transactions.

Regional Insights :

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by increased demand for food products, cosmetics, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals. Modernization and changing lifestyles contribute to this growth.

The bovine gelatin market is influenced by factors such as increased awareness, growth in specific industries, and regional demand patterns, with opportunities emerging in nutrition fortification and rising global demand for packaged foods.

The key players profiled in bovine gelatin market include Bernard Jensen, Darling Ingredients, Gelita, Gelnex, Great Lakes Wellness, Lapi Gelatine Spa, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Tessenderlo Group, Trobas Gelatine BV, and Weishardt.

Key findings of the study

By form, the capsule & tablets segment held the highest share, accounting for 56.1% of the global bovine gelatin market.

Based on nature, the organic segment witnessed a major growth rate of 12.8%.

Based on end-use industry, food & beverage segment held the largest share of 48.2% of the bovine gelatin market.

Based on distribution channel, business-to-business segment witnessed a major annual growth rate of 12.9%.

