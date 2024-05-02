SAVG Studio and Wander Collaborate To Showcase Luxury Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals Through Cinematic Mobile Video

Image of Wander Orford Cliffs - a modern oceanfront, glass house perched on top of a 200 foot cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean / Photo Credit: Luke Neumann, SAVG STUDIO

A Glimpse Into The Future of Travel Storytelling for The Hospitality Industry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVG Studio, a leading video production company, has announced a collaboration with Wander, a premier vacation rental company, to produce short, cinematic mobile videos showcasing Wander's luxury properties along the Oregon Coast. These mobile videos aim to capture the essence of the properties and engage potential guests through the power of storytelling, a growing trend in the hospitality industry.

The partnership between SAVG Studio and Wander comes at a time when the demand for unique and personalized travel experiences is on the rise. With the rise of social media and mobile technology, travelers are looking for more than just traditional advertisements to make their vacation decisions. They want to be inspired and immersed in the experience before they even book their stay.

Through this collaboration, SAVG Studio leveraged their expertise in authentic storytelling to create visually stunning and emotionally compelling cinematic mobile videos showcasing Wander Orford Cliffs in a new and innovative way. These videos will not only highlight the luxurious amenities and breathtaking views of the Oregon Coast, but also tell a story that will resonate with potential guests and inspire them to book their next vacation with Wander.

"This collaboration showcases the transformative power of cinematic storytelling in the hospitality industry," says Luke Neumann, CEO of SAVG Studio. "We've transformed Wander's high-quality visuals into captivating mobile experiences that transcend static imagery, transporting potential guests directly into the heart of these exquisite properties, all through the power of an immersive mobile video."

The first set of videos will be released in the coming weeks and will be available on Wander's website, on SAVG Travel and other social media channels. With the combination of SAVG Studio's expertise and Wander's luxurious properties, these videos are sure to capture the attention of travelers and inspire them to plan their next vacation along the stunning Pacific Coast.