Dearborn After Work Networking Event: Connect, Collaborate, and Grow
Unlock Your Potential at Dearborn After Work: Engage with top professionals and industry leaders in an evening of strategic networking and growth. Don’t miss out—secure your spot today!
Connect with industry leaders and forge valuable relationships at the Dearborn After Work networking event.
I believe in magic. I believe in the magic of hard work, empathy, and service to others.”DEARBORN, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imkan Leadership Development LLC is excited to announce the upcoming Dearborn After Work: Networking for Business Professionals event. This inaugural networking event will take place at Diwan Yemeni Coffee & Tea on 5125 Schafer Rd. in Dearborn on May 27th from 2:30-4:30 PM. The event will feature keynote speaker Dr. Mary Segars and featured speaker Jerome Maben.
Dearborn After Work is a unique opportunity for business professionals to connect and network in a relaxed and casual setting. Attendees will have the chance to meet and mingle with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, and build valuable connections. This event is open to all business professionals, regardless of industry or experience level.
Tickets for Dearborn After Work can be purchased online at www.DearbornAfterWork.com or at Allevents. Early bird tickets are available for a discounted price until May 24th. Don't miss this opportunity to expand your professional network and gain valuable insights from industry experts. For more information, please visit the event website or contact support@dearbornafterwork.com
Imkan Leadership Development LLC is committed to providing valuable resources and opportunities for business professionals to enhance their skills and grow their networks. Dearborn After Work is just one of the many events and programs offered by Imkan Leadership Development LLC. Stay tuned for more upcoming events and workshops.
**Ticket Information:**
Tickets are priced at $20—a worthwhile investment for an evening of networking and professional development. Secure your spot by visiting www.DearbornAfterWork.com. Spaces are limited, so don’t delay!
**Meet The Speakers:**
**Our Keynote Speaker**
**Dr. Mary Segars, Leadership Dynamo and Bestselling Author**
Dr. Mary Segars of Segars Consulting Group is not just a global speaker and leadership coach, but also a #1 bestselling author known as a literary powerhouse. She has authored six bestsellers and has mentored over 40 authors, helping them to publish their own books successfully. As the charismatic host of the "Wisdom Wednesday Podcast," she engages a global audience with her profound insights. A certified John Maxwell Leadership and Transformational Coach, Dr. Segars is dedicated to empowering individuals to unlock their greatest potential and achieve unparalleled success.
**Our Featured Speaker**
**Jerome Maben, Real Estate Maestro and Toastmasters Luminary**
Jerome Maben from Century 21 Realtors brings over two decades of experience as a real estate sales and marketing professional. An accomplished Toastmaster, Jerome has journeyed through numerous leadership roles, currently serving as the District 28 Club Growth Director. His real estate acumen, coupled with his expertise in public speaking and leadership, have positioned him as a pivotal figure in both fields. Jerome’s sessions are poised to inspire and equip our attendees with cutting-edge strategies for professional and personal growth.
**About Imkan Leadership Development LLC**
Imkan Leadership Development LLC, a leader in cultivating leadership skills and professional advancement, is thrilled to sponsor the Dearborn After Work event. Launching Dearborn After Work as a DBA, Imkan shows its commitment to advancing business practices and building a supportive community. This initiative is a testament to Imkan’s mission to foster environments where business meets growth, empowering local professionals to elevate their careers significantly. By sponsoring this event, Imkan is giving back to the community that has been essential to its success, helping others rise and succeed together.
For more information about Imkan Leadership Development, please visit www.im-kan.com. We look forward to welcoming you to an evening of insightful networking and learning. Let’s make business better, together.
**About Dearborn After Work**
Dearborn After Work is a leading networking initiative designed to support and stimulate the local business community. It provides a platform for professionals to connect, share ideas, and promote sustainable business growth in the Dearborn area. Through these events, we aim to foster a robust business ecosystem that thrives on collaboration and innovation.
