The Hillside Circle Apartments in Gadsden are set to undergo significant renovations this summer as part of the ambitious Grow Gadsden initiative. The 96-unit apartment complex, under new ownership by NNG Capital, aims to provide residents with quality affordable housing and the latest amenities.

NNG Capital, known for its nationwide experience in redeveloping and operating apartment buildings, brings a robust portfolio and a solid reputation for financial soundness and community care. "Our goal is not just to renovate buildings but to build communities," said Fuquan Bilal, spokesperson for NNG Capital. "We are committed to providing safe, healthy, affordable living spaces."

Hillside Circle Apartments' renovation aligns with the city’s broader objectives to ensure sustainable growth and avoid the challenges that cities like New York and San Francisco face, where skyrocketing housing costs have increased crime and homelessness. "We understand the critical need for affordable housing that supports a city’s growth and health," added Fuquan Bilal.

Work on the apartments will begin this summer on the first 36 units. NNG Capital's involvement in similar projects across the country will bring invaluable experience to Gadsden, enhancing efforts to revitalize neighborhoods and foster community engagement.

The Grow Gadsden initiative represents a significant investment in the city's future. It aims to attract new residents and businesses by improving local infrastructure and housing quality. "This project is a cornerstone of our vision for a vibrant, thriving Gadsden; It signifies a step forward not only in urban development but also in community revitalization."

About NNG Capital

NNG Capital is a leader in property redevelopment, focusing on creating affordable, quality housing across the United States. With a mission centered on transparency, accountability, and proven performance, NNG Capital continues to grow and support communities nationwide.