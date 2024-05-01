EPW Committee Advances NRC Nomination

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee voted to advance the nomination of Christopher Hanson to serve as a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) by a vote of 18-1.

Prior to the vote, EPW Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.) spoke in support of Christopher Hanson:

“Chair Hanson is a dedicated public [servant] who has thoughtfully and … skillfully led the Nuclear Regulatory Commission during his tenure as its chair. Throughout his time on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, he has demonstrated his commitment to ensuring the safety and the security of our nation’s use of nuclear energy … I am pleased to support Chair Hanson’s nomination, and I urge our colleagues to do the same.”

In addition to advancing Christopher Hanson’s nomination, the EPW Committee also voted to advance S. 3738, the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act of 2024, and one General Services Administration resolution.

###