Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,385 in the last 365 days.

Capito Applauds Trump EPA’s Repeal of Greenhouse Gas Vehicle Standards

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, commended the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) repeal of greenhouse gas vehicle standards which resulted in inefficient and burdensome mandates that increased costs for households and businesses. The repeal of the endangerment finding coincides with other Republican efforts to undo harmful Democrat regulations, including the reversal of the CAFE standards and Chairman Capito’s work to overturn California’s nationwide electric vehicle (EV) mandate in 2025.

 

“I applaud this groundbreaking effort from the Trump EPA to further roll back costly regulations from the Obama and Biden administrations that have placed economic hardship on hardworking Americans. This repeal will have a transformational impact on my home state of West Virginia, as these efforts reverse the harmful Democrat attacks on affordable, gas-powered vehicles that West Virginians have endured for far too long. This action represents a key win for affordability, job creation and consumer choice, and I congratulate President Trump and Administrator Zeldin for their continued success in producing visible results for the American people,” Chairman Capito said.

# # #

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Capito Applauds Trump EPA’s Repeal of Greenhouse Gas Vehicle Standards

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.