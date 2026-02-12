Capito Applauds Trump EPA’s Repeal of Greenhouse Gas Vehicle Standards

– Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, commended the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) repeal of greenhouse gas vehicle standards which resulted in inefficient and burdensome mandates that increased costs for households and businesses. The repeal of the endangerment finding coincides with other Republican efforts to undo harmful Democrat regulations, including the reversal of the CAFE standards and Chairman Capito’s work to overturn California’s nationwide electric vehicle (EV) mandate in 2025.

“I applaud this groundbreaking effort from the Trump EPA to further roll back costly regulations from the Obama and Biden administrations that have placed economic hardship on hardworking Americans. This repeal will have a transformational impact on my home state of West Virginia, as these efforts reverse the harmful Democrat attacks on affordable, gas-powered vehicles that West Virginians have endured for far too long. This action represents a key win for affordability, job creation and consumer choice, and I congratulate President Trump and Administrator Zeldin for their continued success in producing visible results for the American people,” Chairman Capito said.

