OXO LIVING ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR “OXO THE RESIDENCES” IN COLLABORATION WITH ARCHITECT ALEXIS DORNIER
Indonesia’s leading neo-luxury developer responds to market trends with a fresh take on luxury living
OXO The Residences is poised to redefine neo-luxury living in Bali. Our commitment to international standards ensures that our developments resonate with both local and global audiences.”JAKARTA, INDONESIA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OXO Living, a visionary in boutique property development and management, proudly presents OXO The Residences, an ambitious IDR 500 billion (USD 31 million) venture set to rise in Bali’s picturesque Nyanyi area by late 2026. The project, conceived in partnership with renowned architect Alexis Dornier, will boast 40 exclusive neo-luxury villas sprawled across two hectares, complete with state-of-the-art communal amenities. Reflecting OXO Living’s green credentials, the upcoming development will be equipped with solar panels, rainwater catchment areas, water treatment, osmosis water filters, and recycled or recyclable raw materials. Modern villas, ranging from 184 to 280 square metres, will be designed to appeal to a global clientele, with prices starting at IDR 7.5 billion (USD 500,000).
— Johannes Weissenbaeck, Founder and CEO of OXO Living
Located on the prime Balinese coastline in Tabanan, OXO The Residences is minutes from the central expat hub of Canggu, and from Tanah Lot with its many temples and cultural attractions. Also nearby is Nuanu City, a vibrant creative hub that champions thriveability on 44 hectares, offering a lifestyle where innovation converges with nature’s beauty. With a philosophy that nurtures creativity, fosters connections and promotes holistic well-being, the project is anticipated to be Bali’s next landmark destination, following the success of Canggu.
Johannes Weissenbaeck, Founder and CEO of OXO Living, said, “OXO The Residences is poised to redefine neo-luxury living in Bali. Our commitment to international standards ensures that our developments resonate with both local and global audiences. Residents of OXO The Residences will have exclusive access to the myriad of facilities that the nearby Nuanu City has to offer, enhancing their living experience.”
“Presently, Bali is undergoing a transformative shift in its property industry, fuelled by the emergence of the neo-luxury trend—a niche market that OXO Living is uniquely positioned to thrive in. Across all our completed OXO Living property projects, we’ve steadfastly embraced the principles of zero waste, solidifying our expertise in sustainable development.”
Alexis Dornier, the visionary architect of OXO The Residences, said, “Visually, our goal is to deliver a design that is both understated and emblematic. We aspire to create structures that harmonise with Bali’s natural beauty and cultural heritage, prioritising materials that are deeply rooted in the island’s identity and utilising local resources like the readily available bricks from Tabanan and the region’s distinctive volcanic stone.”
“Our collaboration thrives on a shared commitment to sustainability. We believe in the ethos of ‘building less to create more value,’ ensuring our developments are in harmony with the environment.” This philosophy is the cornerstone of a partnership that seamlessly blends architectural innovation with ecological consciousness. For more information, please visit https://oxoliving.com.
About OXO Living
OXO Living is a boutique property development and management company specialising in sustainable luxury projects. The Group was founded in Bali in 2015 with a vision to create a lifestyle that inspires and benefits both guests and investors, and has since established a reputation for uncompromising standards, smart design and premium services. To date, OXO Living has developed and owns around 30 properties in Bali worth IDR 700 billion (USD 43 million), consisting of private residences, villas, townhouses, co-working studios, resorts and a 20-metre yacht in the Komodo National Park.
About Alexis Dornier
In the span of a decade, Alexis Dornier has transformed a passion for design into a renowned full-service architectural firm. With roots in Germany and an upbringing amidst the aviation industry, Alexis’s unique perspective took flight. A scholarly pursuit of architectural arts at the prestigious Berlin University of Arts was only the beginning. Alexis’s journey led to the vibrant streets of New York, where from 2004 to 2007 he honed his craft with industry giants like Asymptote Architecture, OMA-NY and Rex. Today his work is a dialogue with history, yet it speaks to the future—a testament to thoughtful, context-aware, and culturally enriched architecture.
About Nuanu City
Nuanu City is a creative hub located in Tabanan, Bali, Indonesia. Covering an area of 44 hectares, the pioneering project was designed as an integrated ecosystem providing dedicated spaces for education, arts and culture, health, entertainment, and harmonious life inspired by nature. The development, which actualises the concept of a city of the future while embracing Balinese philosophy, is also home to an eco-luxury Luna Beach Club.
