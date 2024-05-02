AMA Triangle Presents: CMO Panel on AI and the Future of Marketing
CMOs From SAS, Lenovo, and NC State Among the PanelistsRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) Triangle Chapter is proud to announce its annual CMO Panel, covering the topic of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on the future of marketing.
Scheduled for May 23, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the SAS Campus located at 820 SAS Campus Drive, Cary, NC 27513, the event, sponsored by NC State Poole College of Management, promises an insightful exploration into the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing strategies.
Over the past decade, the marketing landscape has undergone significant evolution with the rise of digital transformation. Now, as we stand on the brink of a new era driven by AI, marketers are faced with unprecedented opportunities and challenges. The CMO Panel seeks to delve into the experiences and insights of local marketing leaders, shedding light on their strategies, successes, and visions for the future.
Attendees can expect to:
Gain insights into how marketing leaders in the Triangle community are embracing AI within their organizations
Discover how marketing teams are keeping up with innovation
Learn how teams are leveraging AI to optimize marketing ROI strategies
Hear examples of how AI is currently being used in marketing and how to scale for your organization
Listen to local marketing leaders on the future of marketing and the transformative role AI will play in marketing initiatives
The esteemed panel features local experts:
Jennifer Chase, CMO and Executive Vice President at SAS
Greg Hedgepeth, CEO/CMO at Substantial Media, LLC and Director of Marketing and Communications at NC State
Jennifer Downes, CMO, Global eCommerce at Lenovo
Julie Bryce, Fractional CMO at JulieBryce.com
Linh Calhoun, CMO at Replacements, Ltd
The panel discussion will be moderated by Peter Mollins, CMO at SetSail, ensuring an engaging and informative dialogue that promises actionable insights for attendees.
This event is a must-attend for marketers, business leaders, and anyone interested in the intersection of AI and marketing. Take advantage of this opportunity to learn from local marketing leaders, gain valuable strategies, and network with industry peers at the forefront of AI integration in marketing.
Registration is now open. To reserve your spot, visit https://amatriangle.org/event/cmopanelaiandthefutureofmarketing/
For more information about the event, please visit the AMA Triangle website or contact Becky Lee at becky.lee@triangleama.org.
About AMA Triangle:
The American Marketing Association (AMA) Triangle Chapter is dedicated to providing professional development, networking, and educational opportunities for marketers in the Triangle area of North Carolina. With a focus on innovation and excellence, AMA Triangle serves as a hub for marketing professionals seeking to stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.
