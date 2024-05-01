Frootbat.com Celebrates Debut Gold at 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Frootbat.com, leading online destination for fine and rare liquors, is thrilled to announce its success at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 1, 2024
The company won its debut Gold Medal with a score of 90/100 in the inaugural Whisk(e)y Club Category, marking a significant triumph for the brand. Frootbat's entry, Elijah Craig x Frootbat 'Raiders of the Lost Oak' Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon Whiskey, was one of almost 5,500 entries and 500 bourbons across the globe competing for honors.
The judging process, where an elite panel of spirits industry experts is required to blind taste, ensures the results are as close to infallible as possible. Frootbat's winning entry was submitted in the new Whisk(e)y Club Category, which expands the SFWSC to businesses and individuals in the industry who curate and pick single barrels produced by manufacturers. The Elijah Craig x Frootbat 'Raiders of the Lost Oak' Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon Whiskey's score is as follows:
Gold Medal, Score: 90/100, Elijah Craig x Frootbat 'Raiders of the Lost Oak' Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon Whiskey
"To earn Gold with our first-ever entry at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is a huge success for the brand," said Tom Clarke, Head of Marketing of Frootbat.com. "We are immensely proud of this achievement, which underscores our team's commitment to curating and delivering the finest and rarest liquors to our valued customers."
An Elijah Craig single barrel selection, distilled at Heaven Hill, the bourbon manufacturer is renowned for its rich heritage and uncompromising quality standards, with Frootbat's barrel pick 'Raiders of the Lost Oak' Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon Whiskey representing a discerning and complex selection from the team at Frootbat.
Frootbat.com extends its thanks to the judges of the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition for recognizing the quality of the Elijah Craig x Frootbat 'Raiders of the Lost Oak' Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon Whiskey. This prestigious accolade reaffirms Frootbat.com's position as a leading purveyor of fine and rare liquors, dedicated to delivering unparalleled experiences to enthusiasts around the globe.
