About the Webinar

Discover how The Linux Foundation embraced a modern strategy for data visualization and analysis, enhancing their Insights tool through the integration of a semantic layer into their data stack. This discussion explores the enhancements in speed, data accessibility, and user experience enabled by this technological transition, supported by Cube Cloud, to elevate performance and usability.



The introduction of a semantic layer has transformed their data management capabilities, allowing technical leads to identify areas for enhancement based on prompt and precise data analysis. This forward-thinking approach ensures a quick, responsive, and comprehensive data visualization experience for all users, setting a new benchmark in the domain of data analysis tools. The Linux Foundation’s decision to embed Cube Cloud’s semantic layer into their data analytics architecture not only underscores a visionary stride towards advanced data management but also establishes a new paradigm for data visualization and analysis platforms.



This webinar is essential for data engineers, practitioners, and data teams aiming to spearhead innovation within their organizations. It offers actionable insights and strategic advice on integrating semantic layers to achieve exceptional data performance and user satisfaction, thereby marking a milestone in the quest for superior data analytics solutions.

About the Speaker

Rudy Grigar

Director of Cloud Services, Linux Foundation

Director of Cloud Services and Development Operations at The Linux Foundation, adept at driving strategic initiatives and fostering technological excellence. Proven expertise in leading cross-functional teams, optimizing IT infrastructure, and implementing innovative solutions to fuel organizational growth. Passionate about open-source technologies and dedicated to empowering communities through collaboration. Skilled in project management, budget oversight, and stakeholder engagement. Committed to delivering results-driven outcomes, leveraging emerging technologies, and shaping the future of the technology landscape.

Jen Grant

COO, Cube

Jen Grant has spent the last 15 years building companies from the ground-up and taking multiple companies to over a billion dollar valuation. Former CEO of Appify plus a CMO hat-trick with Box, Elastic, and Looker, Jen now sits on the board of Dialpad, Pecan, and Kyndi, as well as advising Appify, Stytch, Waitlist.me, and Postal.io. Recently, Jen was recognized as one of the Top 100 Princeton Technology leaders in 2021 as well as a Woman of Influence in Silicon Valley from the SVBJ.