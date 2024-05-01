Planet Vs. Plastics: How California is tackling the plastic pollution problem

Tackling plastic production and pollution also will require the sustained development of tools, science, technology, reporting and regulation. Across CalEPA’s boards, departments and office, we’re innovating to meet this challenge.

Microplastics

Over time, plastics – including those used for packaging – break down into smaller and smaller pieces. When they get smaller than 5 mm, they are called microplastics. Studies indicate that microplastics may cause tissue inflammation, impaired growth, developmental anomalies and reproductive difficulties.

The Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment’s (OEHHA) water toxicology staff supported the State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board) in creating a framework for developing a health-based screening level for microplastics in drinking water monitoring activity. Knowing the risks we face supports policy and regulatory action against plastic pollution and empowers Californians to make informed decisions. Yet, there is still a lot we do not know about the impacts of microplastics on human health and the environment.