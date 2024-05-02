Kush Queen Unveils World’s First Cannabis-Infused Bridal Collection: A Celebration Of Love And Nature
Inspired By Love Story Of Co-Founders Collection Features 18-Year Lavender CBD Bath Bomb, Citrus Grove Delta 9 THC Gummies, THCA Flower And Hash Rosin Olive OilLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kush Queen, the pioneering cannabis brand co-founded by Olivia Alexander and Michael Sawyer, proudly unveils their most intimate launch to date: the world’s first cannabis-infused Bridal Collection. Drawing inspiration from the founder’s impending nuptials, the Bridal Collection beautifully blends the essence of the celebrated wellness brand with themes of love and nature. These luxurious products offer a journey into unparalleled relaxation, crafted as a unique and exquisite gifting set for wedding celebrations.
The spark for the collection ignited during a visit to Olivia and Michael’s wedding venue in Northern California. Surrounded by fields of lavender, almond orchards, and citrus groves—elements reflected in Kush Queen's products—they realized they had discovered not just an ideal setting to commemorate their love, they had found a new inspiration.
“One of the reasons we chose this venue was because the woman who owns the farm was cultivating lavender and citrus, which hold great significance for Michael and I,” shares Olivia. "During a visit, we were given an 18-year-old bottle of lavender essential oil, harvested and extracted on-site, as well as a barrel of olive oil. As Kush Queen is an integral part of our story, we wanted to share this gift to our community through the Bridal Collection.”
The Bridal Collection offers a range of thoughtfully crafted items, the perfect gift for bridal parties, bachelorettes, couples and more.
-True Love Bath Bomb: infused with 250mg of CBD and featuring 18-year-aged estate-grown lavender, sandalwood, and vetiver. This luxurious bath bomb, a sister to the infamous alice + olivia bath bomb, promises to transport users to a state of relaxation and bliss, making it the perfect way to unwind before or after the big day.
-Citrus Grove Gummies: infused with Delta 9 THC and bursting with the vibrant flavors of citrus, these gummies offer a euphoric high.
-California Grown THCA Flower: A nod to how Olivia and Michael’s relationship started, by rolling a joint
-Live Hash Rosin Infused Olive Oil: Estate grown and extracted olive oil infused with 100mg THC from live Hash Rosin made from fresh frozen cannabis, processed to retain its terpene content
The Kush Queen Bridal Collection retails for $99.99 and is available now. For more information and to shop the collection, visit https://kushqueen.shop/products/the-bridal-collection
About Kush Queen:
Since 2015, Kush Queen has been dedicated to the highest standards, premium ingredients, innovation, and education, offering a modern approach to wellness. Founded by Olivia Alexander and Michael Sawyer, our passion for cannabis drives our mission to normalize lifestyle and medical usage for all. Under Olivia and Michael's guidance, Kush Queen has fostered a thriving community and evolved into a globally recognized multi-million-dollar enterprise. Kush Queen products are available in over 1000 accounts across the US, Japan, South Africa, and the UK, offering a diverse range of 55 hemp and 25 cannabis SKUs. To embark on the Kush Queen journey, visit http://www.kushqueen.shop or connect with us on Instagram @kushqueenshop and @kushqueenco.
