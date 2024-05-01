Emergency alert test coming to cellphones, TV, radio

CANADA, May 1 - As part of Emergency Preparedness Week, an emergency alert test will be issued to cellphones, television and radio at 10:55 a.m. (Pacific time) on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The test alert will go to all compatible cellphones, and will interrupt radio and television broadcasts. This test will assess the system’s readiness for an actual emergency and identify any required adjustments.

In 2022, the Province expanded the use of BC Emergency Alerts beyond tsunami warnings to include imminent threats from floods, wildfires and extreme heat emergencies. In addition, the police issue alerts for civil emergencies and Amber Alerts, and the federal government issues emergency alerts for events and hazards related to federal responsibilities, including tornados, thunderstorms, storm surge and hurricanes.

In spring 2024, Natural Resources Canada will launch the Canada Earthquake Early Warning system, which includes issuing emergency alerts. Earthquake early-warning systems rapidly detect earthquakes and can provide crucial seconds of warning before the strong shaking arrives.

During the 2023 wildfire season, the Province issued 24 BC Emergency Alerts that provided timely, potentially life-saving information to people when they needed it.

Quick Facts:

To receive alerts, cellphones must be connected to an LTE cellular network. The device must be turned on and cannot be set to do not disturb or airplane mode, be alert-compatible, be within the alert area and have up-to-date cellular software.

Alerts will be broadcast automatically at no cost to the user.

In the event of an emergency, the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness may issue emergency alerts to cellphones, radios and televisions on behalf of a local governments or First Nations, at their request.

Following a 2014 Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) decision, all radio and television broadcasters in Canada are mandated to broadcast public alerts.

On April 6, 2017, the CRTC mandated wireless service providers be capable of sending wireless public alerts in Canada by April 6, 2018.

British Columbians can participate in a short online survey following the test to help determine the reach of the Alert Ready test. This survey is administered by Public Emergency Alerting Services Inc.:

The BC Emergency Alert system was launched on April 6, 2018, and is tested twice a year in spring and fall.

Learn More:

To learn more about the National Public Alerting System, visit: https://www.publicsafety.gc.ca/cnt/mrgnc-mngmnt/mrgnc-prprdnss/ntnl-pblc-lrtng-sstm-en.aspx

To learn about BC Emergency Alerts, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/public-safety/emergency-alerts

To learn when you might receive an emergency alert, visit: http://www.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/public-safety/emergency-alerts/how-alerts-work

To learn what to do if you receive an emergency alert, visit: http://www.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/public-safety/emergency-alerts/receive-emergency-alert

For information during active provincial emergencies, visit: http://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca

