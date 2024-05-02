Onyxia Cyber Welcomes Karen Mesoznik as Vice President of Marketing
Cybersecurity Management startup taps former Perimeter 81 marketing leader to spearhead its go-to-market efforts
I worked closely with Karen at Perimeter 81. With Karen spearheading our marketing, Onyxia Cyber, will achieve similar market recognition in the new category we are shaping – Cybersecurity Management.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyxia Cyber, a leader in Cybersecurity Management, has tapped Karen Mesoznik as Vice President of Marketing. A seasoned marketing and media professional with over 15 years of industry experience, Mesoznik was previously a founding team member and Senior Director of Corporate Marketing at Perimeter 81, where she scaled the Corporate Marketing department from seed series to Unicorn.
As VP of Marketing, Mesoznik will oversee and lead Onyxia’s strategic go-to-market strategy and efforts including brand development; content, field, product, and channel marketing; public and analyst relations, and demand generation activities.
“I am thrilled to welcome Karen to the team,” Sivan Tehila, CEO and Founder of Onyxia Cyber said. “I worked closely with Karen at Perimeter 81, where we shaped the now well-established Zero Trust industry in its early days and introduced Perimeter 81 as a leader in the field. I am confident that with Karen spearheading our marketing, Onyxia Cyber, will achieve similar market recognition and cement its place as a leader and innovator in the new category we are shaping – Cybersecurity Management.”
Under Mesoznik’s marketing leadership, Perimeter 81, acquired by Checkpoint Technologies, evolved from an early-stage startup to a well-recognized unicorn – achieving Gartner® Cool Vendor and Forrester New Wave™ recognition, growing 400% year-over-year in ARR, developing partnerships with global technology leaders including Microsoft, Amazon AWS, and Ingram Micro, and acquiring thousands of customers.
“I am proud to join Onyxia’s leadership team,” Mesoznik said. ”I’m not only motivated by the fact that I believe Onyxia’s Cybersecurity Management Platform addresses a significant need in the market but as a woman in cyber, I’m also energized at the prospect of joining a female-founded cybersecurity startup. I am passionate about seeing more women in tech, and moreover, tech leadership roles.”
Mesoznik joins an accomplished leadership team that includes Eugene Brodsky, CTO, previously CTO at Perimeter 81, and Vadim Pogulievsky, VP of Product Management, who served in senior product management roles at leading cybersecurity companies like Cybereason, Verint, and McAfee.
Onyxia Cyber was founded by Sivan Tehila in 2022. Tehila, a former CISO, is a cybersecurity expert and entrepreneur with over 15 years of intelligence and commercial experience. Since launching its AI-driven Cybersecurity Management Platform in the Fall of 2023, Onyxia has been recognized as a sample vendor by Gartner, won numerous awards, and acquired industry-leading enterprises as customers. Through its data fabric, the platform enables CISOs to more easily measure, manage, and communicate the business outcomes of their cybersecurity programs and strategies. This offering is increasingly significant in light of new cybersecurity disclosure regulations.
About Onyxia Cyber
Onyxia Cyber empowers Chief Information Security Officers and security leaders with powerful predictive insights and actionable data intelligence to continuously strengthen their security programs and proactively reduce risk exposure. Founded in 2022 by a former CISO, Onyxia delivers a Cybersecurity Management Platform that proudly serves leading enterprises across various industries and sectors. With Onyxia, CISOs can ensure organizational compliance, improve risk management, and align their security initiatives with business goals. For more information, visit www.onyxia.io.
