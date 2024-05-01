Submit Release
15 Line Items From FY 2025 Enacted Budget Removed

Governor Kathy Hochul today removed 15 line items from the FY 2025 Enacted Budget in accordance with Article VII of the State Constitution. The rejected additions are prior-year funding items that were fully expended and, therefore, not necessary.

The full list of vetoes is available here.

