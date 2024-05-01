Travel Advisory: New Traffic Pattern Coming this Weekend to I-95 North at the Providence Viaduct in Providence

RHODE ISLAND, May 1 - The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to install a new traffic pattern this weekend along I-95 North in the vicinity of Exit 38 (Route 146 and the State Offices) at the Providence Viaduct in Providence.

During overnight hours on Friday and Saturday nights, May 3 and 4, from 10 p.m.-6 a.m., RIDOT will close the on-ramps from Route 6 East and Memorial Boulevard (Route 6 West) to I-95 North. Signed detour routes will be set up directing drivers to the I-95 North on-ramp at Atwells Avenue. Also during these nights, RIDOT may close lanes on I-95 North between Exit 37A (Broadway) to Exit 39A (Branch Avenue). The shift will be in place after approximately 6 a.m. Sunday, May 5.

These ramp and lane closures will allow the Department to shift all lanes on the Exit 38 Service Road to the right. This will create a work zone for median barrier installation between the service road lanes and the I-95 North through traffic. There will be no change for the I-95 North through lanes.

This traffic pattern will be in place through late fall.

The I-95 North Viaduct carries more than 220,000 vehicles per day over numerous local roads and highway ramps, Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, and the Woonasquatucket River. It is the busiest section of I-95 in Rhode Island and one of the most heavily trafficked highway bridges on the East Coast. In addition to replacing the nearly 1,300-foot long Viaduct, this project, slated for completion in fall 2025, is rebuilding 10 additional bridges, many of which are of critical safety concern. More project information is available at www.ridot.net/ProvidenceViaduct.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Providence Viaduct Northbound project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.