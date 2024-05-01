Breaking: CreativeOne chosen as Delaware Life’s feature partner at the AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series on May 5th

CreativeOne's logo is being featured on the hood of Delaware Life's Nascar race car at the AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series on May 5th.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delaware Life will proudly showcase the CreativeOne logo on their NASCAR car #77 at the NASCAR Cup Series race in Kansas City May 5th.

Delaware Life will also be hosting a group of CreativeOne team members at the event, who will get to experience the thrill and excitement of NASCAR racing firsthand.

“At Delaware Life, we greatly value our partnership with CreativeOne and deeply appreciate the trust they’ve placed in us. Their dedication to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service aligns perfectly with our values, and we're honored to have the opportunity to celebrate our shared successes at such an electrifying event,” said Dan Buermann, Head of National Accounts, IMO Channel at Delaware Life.

“We are thrilled and honored to join forces with Delaware Life, as they spotlight our organization on the grand stage of NASCAR,” said CreativeOne President, Partner, and CEO Mike Miller. This partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to excellence and underscores our collective dedication to making a meaningful impact. Together, we accelerate toward a future filled with possibilities.”

The AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Kansas Speedway promises to be an unforgettable experience, filled with adrenaline-pumping moments and exhilarating competition. This event will not only be a fantastic opportunity for relationship-building but also an occasion to create lasting memories together.

Carson Hocevar talks about Delaware Life's partnership with CreativeOne | AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series