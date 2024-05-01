Modi's Controversial Film "Political War" Banned in India is now available on IndieFilmsWorld.com OTT platform
Mukesh Modi: My aim is to make films that create awareness and provide solutions

Modi's Controversial Film "Political War" Banned in India is now available on IndieFilmsWorld.com OTT platform. Modi says it's a great film.
The Hindi film "Political War," produced by Mukesh Modi under the banner of Indie Films Inc., has been making headlines lately as the censor board has refused to pass this political drama. Due to this reason, the film is not being released in Indian cinemas, but it’s now streaming on IndieFilmsWorld.com OTT Platform.
Mukesh Modi, a Mumbai-born filmmaker based in the United States, has embarked on a journey fueled by passion and a drive to convey powerful messages through cinema. His latest project, Political War, though rejected by the Central Board of Film Certification India is poised for a global release on IndieFilmsWorld.com platform, showcasing Modi’s resilience in the face of adversity.
About the Film
Political War is a fictional story showcasing how the external powers are trying to break India with the help of corrupt leaders. This film is based on 2024 election, Modi says Political War is an eye opening film, everyone must watch this film to understand the dark side of politics.”
The Hindi film "Political War," starring Seema Biswas and Rituparna Sengupta, started streaming on Indie Films World Streaming (OTT) Platform. As the country is amidst elections, there is a lot of buzz in the political alleys. In such times, watching filmmaker Mukesh Modi's movie "Political War," which sheds light on the darker aspects of politics, would be quite intriguing. Starring Seema Biswas, Rituparna Sengupta, Milind Gunaji ,Prashant Narayanan and several other talented artists, the Hindi film "Political War" is now streaming on Indie Films World OTT. It's worth mentioning that the censor board had rejected certifying the film "Political War." Otherwise, the film would have been released in cinemas. However, now the film is shown on the OTT platform Indie Films World.
It's notable that the powerful trailer of filmmaker Mukesh Modi's Hindi film "Political War" has been viewed and shared by millions of people. The producer-director hopes that just like the trailer, people will also shower love on the film.Several songs from the film have already become quite popular among the audience.
The film featured a grand Ram Bhajan dedicated to the majestic Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Then, in another song titled "Roshni," it is shown how people stoop to any level in politics, and politicians can do anything to win elections. The film also includes a motivational song "Ekta Banaye Rakhein" and an item song.
The film, produced under the banner of Indie Films Inc., was shot in Lucknow, Varanasi, Mumbai, and the United States. With performances by Seema Biswas, Rituparna Sengupta, Milind Gunaji, Prashant Narayanan, Abhay Bhargava, Shishir Sharma, Aman Varma, Jiten Mukhi, Prithvi Zutshi, Dev Sharma, Arun Bakshi, the film "Political War" is directed by Viivek Srivastava and Mukesh Modi. The film is produced by Mukesh Modi, edited by Manish Sinha, DOP India Chandan Singh and Ketak Dheeman (USA). The screenplay and dialogues are written by Manoj Ji Pandey.
Takeaway from Political War
Through Political War, Modi aims to instill a message of unity and resilience, cautioning against divisive politics fueled by religion and caste. Amid India’s growth, he advocates for awareness and unity, urging audiences to resist political manipulation and embrace solidarity. “Today, unfortunately we are surrounded by people who are taking advantage of religion and caste biases. I want people to open their eyes and see the impact of religion bias. You have to be one, you can’t let anyone divide you.”
Why you must see the film “Political War”
Political War is showcasing the problems and the SOLUTIONS to the problem.
Most of the films are made on the past (what has happened) most of us know what has happened but without giving any solutions.
Political War is identifying what kind of problems we are facing and what more problems can arise along with the solutions.
It’s not a film, it’s a mission which we need to make sure is completed.
Objective of the film “Political War”
1) Motivate Community to Vote
2) Bring awareness about dirty politics
3) Expose Foreign Resources who wants to destroy India
4) India believes – Unity in diversity & Universe is one family
Future Endeavors
Beyond Political War, Modi ventures into diverse genres with upcoming projects like Torn, a psychological thriller featuring Alfonso Freeman, son of Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman. He remains committed to shedding light on compelling narratives, including stories rooted in Indian culture and experiences.
Now Modi is coming with Indie Film Festival Awards, film festival for Independent Filmmakers. IFFA will support Indie Filmmakers in distribution their films, release their contents on Indie Films World Streaming platform. IFFA will make Independent Filmmakers dreams come true by guiding them in all the stage of filmmaking.
