TILIA Wines Now Made with Organic Grapes
Argentina’s first wine to carry the Bodegas de Argentina (BdA) certified sustainable seal on its label introduces wines made with 100% organic grapes.
Organic viticulture is very much aligned with our values and with the values of people who enjoy our wines all over the world.”MENDOZA, ARGENTINA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TILIA, a range of sustainable Argentine wines, will release four 2023 vintage wines made with organic grapes. Wines will be available in the USA market this May through Winebow Imports.
— Gonzalo Llensa, TILIA winemaker
TILIA’s 2023 vintage and subsequent releases are now certified to be made with 100% organic grapes, reflecting TILIA’s ongoing commitment to preserving the natural ecosystems of the vineyards. This commitment extends to TILIA Chardonnay, Malbec, and Cabernet Sauvignon varietal wines and Malbec-Syrah blend.
TILIA was the first wine brand to carry the Bodegas de Argentina (BdA) official certification of sustainability seal on its label for its compliance with Argentina’s Sustainability Protocol. TILIA wines carry the BdA certification seal on their screw caps, and a new band on the front of the label calls out the organic certification.
At every stage of the winemaking process, from harvesting to bottling, TILIA's viticulturists and winemakers employ organic practices and resources to create high-quality, authentic wines. In the vineyard, TILIA avoids the use of pesticides, fungicides, and synthetic chemicals, opting instead for natural predators and repellent plants for pest control. This approach fosters a balanced ecosystem, encouraging harmonious coexistence among all organisms within the vineyard.
Through a sustainable soil management program utilizing compost and organic fertilizers, the TILIA team ensures the health of its vineyards. In the cellar, TILIA winemaker Gonzalo Llensa and his team limit the use of additives and sulfites. Says Llensa, “We are proud that TILIA has always been a brand that wine lovers associate with living more sustainably. Organic viticulture is very much aligned with our values and with the values of people who enjoy our wines all over the world.”
TILIA seeks to create action around sustainable living in Argentina and around the world. Each of the five symbols on TILIA’s label represents one aspect of its sustainability commitment:
● Social Sustainability - Provide educational and social programs for the local community to thrive.
● Deeply Rooted - Uphold ancestral irrigation traditions to preserve water as a precious resource.
● Thriving on Biodiversity - Respect ecosystems so vineyards can adapt to the changing environment.
● Natural Resilience - Maintain traditional farming to sustain the land for generations to come.
● Stronger Together - Affirm core values: honor tradition, support the community, and respect nature.
The suggested retail price for all TILIA wines is $14.
ABOUT TILIA WINES
With the first wine label to illustrate a winery’s path towards sustainability, TILIA Wines seeks to inspire and create action around sustainable farming in Argentina and around the world. “Tilia” is the name of the Linden tree, whose leaves make a calming herbal tea. The Linden tree represents the spiritual side of life in rural Mendoza, where sustainable living is everyday living: the pace is slow, vineyard workers bike to work, and families grow their own fruits and vegetables. In 2010, TILIA became the first winery to carry the Bodegas de Argentina (BdA) official certification of sustainability seal (Argentina’s first sustainability certification) and today, many wineries in the region have joined the movement. Will you? For more information, please visit www.TiliaWines.com.
ABOUT WINEBOW IMPORTS
Winebow Imports has been an industry leader for over 40 years, representing some of the most esteemed properties from both prominent and emerging growing areas around the world. A national importer known for cultivating lasting relationships with extraordinary wine families who are dedicated to their unique regions, Winebow Imports continues to balance its impressive growth with a culture of specialization and excellence. For more information, please go to www.winebow.com/imports.
