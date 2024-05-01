R3i announces first cohort of R3i Frontier Venture Partners
With a track record in Applied AI and Frontier Technology research and investment, R3I unveils the first cohort of Venture Partners for 2024.
As R3i Ventures moves forward, the contributions of these new Venture Partners as EIRs on R3i's Planet43 programs will be closely watched by the industry as a barometer for performance and impact.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In April, R3i had the great privilege to unveil the R3i Frontier - Future Fund program, a distinctive one-year Venture Partner Investment Program specifically tailored for angel investors and emerging managers passionate about deeptech and applied AI.
— Leesa Soulodre, GP R3i Capital
Initially designed for Family Office Next Gens and high-performance Angels / Emerging Managers, R3i now welcomes 7 angels and future emerging managers, eager to engage deeply in the venture capital ecosystem and build a substantial track record in climate investments.
The R3i Frontier Program
The R3i Frontier program is structured to immerse participants in deeptech venture capital ecosystems and invest in 12 investments across sectors critical to future human advancement.
The program benefits include:
Hands-on Experience: R3i Frontier Venture Partners actively engage in investment decisions, due diligence, and post-investment management, gaining a practical understanding of VC operations.
Specialized Knowledge: The program offers the opportunity to stand alongside Planet43 Cohort members to be immersed in entrepreneurship educational modules, workshops, and mentorship from top figures in AI and Frontier Technology, helping venture partners sharpen their expertise and stay current with the Applied AI landscape and current industry trends. R3i unveiled its new Planet43 Applied AI water tech programs on Monday.
Network Expansion: Venture partners gain access to an elite network of industry professionals, fellow investors, and innovative entrepreneurs, enhancing opportunities for investment and collaboration.
DeepTech Investment: Participants will co-invest with R3i in 12 groundbreaking startups, applying their insights and building a solid investment track record, designed especially for those seeking to spin out and GP track for a later date with R3i Capital as a franchise fund.
The R3i Frontier aims to democratize access to venture capital roles, foster informed investment, and accelerate the development of transformative technologies. Through equipping angel investors and emerging managers with the necessary tools, knowledge, and connections, this program is set to catalyze industry-redefining advancements and enrich lives.
This diverse and talented group of pioneers is set to bring fresh perspectives and strategic insights to R3i's global investment and impact endeavors.
R3i Frontier Venture Partners
The new R3I Capital R3i Frontier Venture Partners selected include Melissa Butler (Bermuda) Ramon Andrade (Spain), Renee Janda, MBA(Houston, TX), Tess Cory (Seattle, WA), Jeremy Fournier and Ramzi Ben Romdhane (Paris) Seasoned telecoms and data center Executive Mahmoud Dasser (Switzerland) join us as Patron.
Melissa Butler brings a wealth of experience in healthcare operations, value-based care, and health technology assessment, having spearheaded innovative projects that bridge technology and patient care. Her expertise will be crucial as R3i continues to expand its portfolio in health-related technologies and democratizing access.
Ramon Andrade as a Corporate lawyer specializes in turnarounds and restructuring in Europe and Latin America. His deep understanding of frontier markets will support R3i’s investments in cutting-edge technologies that revolutionize value chains.
Renee Janda brings a unique blend of security and startup knowledge. An MBA Graduate from the SMU Cox School of Business, her background will support R3i’s investments in sectors that are on the cusp of transformational changes across space, security, and critical infrastructure.
Jeremy Fournier has an extensive background in investment banking across sustainable technologies and structured finance. His passion for fintech and environmental impact investments aligns with R3i’s commitment to supporting ventures that contribute to advancing sustainable development goals.
Tess Cory is a next-gen veteran in real estate investment, with experience in leading projects and companies through periods of significant growth. Tess’s expertise will be invaluable in scaling portfolio growth.
Ramzi Ben Romdhane is known for his leadership roles in the automotive, aerospace and broader industrial sectors. He has a proven track record in launching complex products while ensuring operations excellence. Ramzi is a Subject Matter Expert in unleashing Cloud and Data technologies values for modernizing Engineering & R&D, Manufacturing (industry 4.0), and Supply chain operations. Ramzi's professional journey has taken him across Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. With a keen eye for emerging markets, Ramzi’s insights will drive R3i's efforts to tap into new and underserved regions with investment in emerging technologies.
Mahmoud Dasser, an accomplished global strategist with over 30 years of experience in mission-critical digital infrastructure, data center technologies, and the telecom industry, joins the R3i team as a Patron. Renowned for advising executive leadership and boards, fostering innovation, and leveraging emerging tech for sustainable growth. Mahmoud brings unparalleled expertise in navigating B2B verticals' go-to-market complexities, forging partnerships, and delivering actionable insights.
Expanding Global Reach and Expertise
The appointment of the R3i Frontier Venture Partners and Patron marks a significant milestone for R3i as it seeks to expand its workforce diversity and expand its global influence and operational capabilities. Each partner has been carefully selected for their unique expertise and alignment with R3i’s strategic goals across the smart city and data center landscape, particularly their commitment to fostering innovation within Applied AI and Frontier Technology.
Impact and Expectations
These new appointments come as R3i Ventures expands its Planet43 scaleup programs to impact global innovation ecosystems in climate, healthcare, and water.
With the induction of such a diverse and capable group of Venture Partners, R3i is better positioned to identify groundbreaking opportunities and drive substantial growth within its portfolio companies. The Venture Partners are shadowing R3I Capital and R3i Ventures teams to play a pivotal role in mentoring scaleups, guiding technological and market adaptations, and leveraging our networks to catalyze investments and founder growth.
Looking Ahead
R3i continues to focus on investments designed for asymmetric returns but also those that deliver tangible ESG product impact. The new 2024 R3i Venture Partners will be instrumental in this mission, bringing fresh perspectives to enhance R3i’s ability to make informed and impactful investment decisions.
We are thrilled to welcome Mahmoud, Melissa, Jeremy, Ramzi, Ramon, Tess, and Renee to our Entrepreneur in Residence team. Their collective experience and expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our capabilities and help us achieve our vision of transforming the planet through smart and sustainable investments.
