Jazz Imaging adds Mark Doherty D.M.D. to its clinical advisory board
Dr. Doherty’s wealth of experience and dedication make him an invaluable addition to the Jazz Imaging team.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jazz Imaging, a U.S. based manufacturer of intra-oral sensors selling directly to offices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Mark E. Doherty to its esteemed team as a Clinical Advisor. Dr. Doherty brings a wealth of experience and expertise, further enhancing Jazz Imaging’s commitment to imaging excellence.
— Todd Miller CEO Jazz Imaging
About Dr. Mark E. Doherty:
Dr. Mark E. Doherty, a 6th generation dentist, is a distinguished professional with a multifaceted background in dentistry. He is the Co-Founder and CEO of D4 Practice Solutions. D4 is an experienced dental consulting firm that provides practice management to a wide variety of dental entities on a national level. Dr. Doherty’s contributions extend beyond administrative roles:
· Partner at Southcoast Endodontics: As a full-time Endodontist, his expertise in endodontics has played a pivotal role in diagnosing oral disease, saving teeth, and advancing patient outcomes.
· Owner of Commonwealth Mobile Oral Health Services (CMOHS): Founded by his late father, Dr. Mark J. Doherty, CMOHS provides comprehensive portable dental services across 300+ locations in Massachusetts, bridging gaps for underserved populations.
· Dynamic Dental Specialist: Dr. Doherty oversees his 4 location endodontic private practice, while still managing his dental portable teams who provide preventive, restorative, and routine dental care to diverse and underserved communities.
His professional accomplishments include serving as a Dental Director for Federally Qualified Health Centers and Public Health Dental Centers. Additionally, he mentors Post Graduate Endodontic Residents at Boston University’s Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine. Dr. Doherty’s involvement in district and congressional roles, including chairing the Southeastern District Dental Society, co-chairing the Yankee Dental Congress, and acting as ambassador for the Yankee Multi-Site Summit underscores his commitment to dental excellence.
As an expert witness on dental matters, Dr. Doherty’s insights contribute significantly to legal proceedings. His legacy and education are rooted in tradition, graduating from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine in 2003. Furthermore, he completed post-doctoral training at Boston University’s Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine, specializing in Endodontics (Root Canal Therapy) in 2005.
