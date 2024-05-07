Rising Tide Capital Celebrates 20 Years of Empowering Communities Through Entrepreneurship Across the Nation
Rising Tide Capital celebrates 20 years of building economic development through entrepreneurship. Now in 15 states the org has served over 10000 entrepreneurs.JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising Tide Capital proudly announces its 20th anniversary as a beacon of empowerment, economic opportunity, and community development. Since its inception, Rising Tide Capital has been dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and wealth-building opportunities, transforming lives and neighborhoods. Scaling across the nation with a network of trusted partners and now offering programming in 15 states, the nonprofit organization has served over 10,000 entrepreneurs, with most of those business owners identifying as people who have been traditionally excluded or historically denied access to financial, social, and knowledge capital.
As part of the milestone celebration series, Rising Tide Capital hosted a fireside chat between CEO and Co-Founder Alfa Demmellash and best-selling author Jessica Norwood, Founder of Runway, a platform dedicated to supporting underrepresented entrepreneurs. Norwood's insights and experiences inspired listeners, and her candor and humor encouraged and offered steps for success to current and aspiring entrepreneurs. Norwood’s Believe-in-You Money is a non-extractive approach to business capital that repairs racial injustice. She calls it, “patient, flexible, and antiracist.”
Continuing their commitment to connecting with community through art, and in conjunction with the anniversary, Rising Tide Capital unveiled an awe-inspiring art installation “Doors of No Return” by Rising Tide alum abstract metal sculptor Jerome China at 311MLK, the first urban innovation hub in the Greenville neighborhood of Jersey City. China's work, characterized by its dynamic forms and intricate designs, reflects the vibrancy and resilience of the community.
The “Doors of No Return” refer to specific locations associated with the transatlantic slave trade, particularly during the 16th to 19th centuries. Today, these locations are often visited as historical and educational sites, symbolizing the collective memory of the tragic chapter in human history. China’s sculptures serve as a visual representation journeys and moments in time, using innovation and creativity, mirroring Rising Tide Capital's dedication to fostering an environment where creative entrepreneurship can flourish.
Adding to the excitement, Michael Phillips, COO of TD Jakes Enterprises and esteemed social entrepreneur, will deliver the keynote address at the first Community Business Academy graduation of the organization’s 20th year. As an author and inspirational keynote speaker, Michael’s powerful message of collateral hope is at the heart of his work. He believes that empowering individuals and communities with the tools they need to succeed makes it possible to create a ripple effect of positive change that extends far beyond individual lives. This message resonates deeply with audiences worldwide, inspiring them to embrace hope, resilience, and collective purpose. Phillips' dedication to empowering individuals and communities aligns seamlessly with Rising Tide Capital's mission, making his keynote a fitting highlight of the anniversary festivities.
But the celebration doesn't stop there. On June 29th, Rising Tide Capital invites the entire community to join the team for a day of fun, food, and festivities at a free and open to the public community-centered event. From 10:00AM to 3:00PM, everyone is invited to enjoy delicious treats from food trucks, engage in friendly games, and groove to the rhythm of musical acts, all in a family-friendly environment designed to celebrate two decades of community impact and entrepreneurship.
"We are immensely proud of the journey of the past 20 years," says Dr. Joynicole Martinez, President & Chief Advancement & Innovation Officer of Rising Tide Capital. "Our anniversary celebration events are a testament to the resilience of this team and its Co-Founders, and celebrates the partnership of the Jersey City community as it embraced Rising Tide’s unique approach to empowering entrepreneurs and closing the racial wealth gap. New Jerseyans have made it possible for Rising Tide to stand as a gold standard as we scale across the country with our Network Partners from California to New York. We are filled with gratitude, and excited to continue empowering entrepreneurs and transforming lives for many years to come."
Join Rising Tide Capital in celebrating 20 years of impact, innovation, and inspiration. Together, we will continue to build a brighter future for Jersey City and beyond.
For more information about Rising Tide Capital and its anniversary events, please visit www.risingtidecapital.org.
**About Rising Tide Capital:**
Rising Tide Capital is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Jersey City, New Jersey. Since 2004, Rising Tide Capital has provided high-quality business education and support services to entrepreneurs, empowering them to start and grow successful businesses, transform their lives, and strengthen their communities.
