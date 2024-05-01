CreateConnectCare: Young Voices Spark Change During Mental Health Awareness Month

Join youth & educators on #CreateConnectCare: creative expression for mental health and well-being.

Youth mental health initiative #CreateConnectCare uses creativity to fight stigma & promote well-being. Join the movement! #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Mental Health Awareness Month unfolds, Creative Visions is showcasing the powerful impact of #CreateConnectCare, a year-long storytelling and creative expression initiative for youth mental health and well-being.

“Mental health, once relegated to the shadows of society, is gradually gaining recognition as a vital aspect of overall well-being. However, despite growing awareness, the stigma surrounding mental health issues persists, creating barriers to seeking help and support,” says Akil, a 10th-grade student.

These powerful words capture the essence of why Creative Visions launched the Spring #CreateConnectCare campaign on March 14, 2024. Recognizing the stigma surrounding mental health, Creative Visions empowers young voices and raises awareness through the transformative power of storytelling and creative expression.

The campaign runs until May 26th, 2024, and has received a wide range of creative submissions across various categories, including Literary Arts, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, Media Arts, and STEM. Visit the Youth Gallery to be inspired by artwork depicting the complexities and triumphs of mental health, peer-to-peer videos, heartfelt poetry, and essays proposing solutions to youth's challenges.

"Through #CreateConnectCare, we provide a platform for young people to share their stories, experiences, and perspectives on mental health," says Pat Chandler, CEO of Creative Visions. "This fosters a sense of connection and understanding, challenges the stigma surrounding mental health issues, and advocates for positive change. At Creative Visions, we are deeply committed to creating a world where mental health is openly discussed, supported, and prioritized."

#CreateConnectCare is proudly supported by Discovery Education, InnerView, Active Minds, Bring Change to Mind, DirectingChange CA, the Mental Health Coalition, and presenting sponsor Artemis Rising. Bound by a shared commitment to positive change, these organizations amplify diverse perspectives and champion mental health awareness.

Further strengthening the initiative is the Mental Health Youth Advisory Committee, a powerhouse of 17 high school students nationwide. These young people are taking action during Mental Health Awareness Month in many creative ways. From visiting middle schools to spark conversations about mental well-being to creating educational video series like "Minds United" on YouTube and organizing mental health fairs - they are making a significant impact. They're painting murals in juvenile centers, collaborating with peers on #CreateConnectCare submissions, engaging other youth, and driving positive mental health change in their schools and communities.

For more information about #CreateConnectCare, to access resources or submit an entry, visit www.createconnectcare.org.

About Creative Visions

Creative Visions empowers artists, filmmakers, musicians, and other impact media makers to raise awareness of critical issues and drive positive change through storytelling – one of our most powerful tools for creating a more just, caring, and sustainable world. A nonprofit organization and United Nations NGO, Creative Visions’ Impact Education programs support youth, educators, and changemakers in understanding how to use media, arts, and technology to take creative action about the things they care about.

Websites: www.createconnectcare.org, www.creativevisions.org