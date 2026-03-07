Omari Construction Awarded Integrated Design-Build Headquarters Contract for X-energy in Gaithersburg, Maryland

National commercial team to lead 120,000 SF full-scope design, engineering, permitting, interiors, and furniture delivery across five floors.

Projects of this scale require more than just speed — they require structure, clarity, and disciplined execution.” — Rakan Omari, CEO

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omari Construction has been awarded the integrated design-build interior buildout of X-energy’s headquarters at 9801 Washingtonian Boulevard in Gaithersburg, Maryland. The approximately 120,000-square-foot project spans five floors within an occupied Class A office building and is being executed through a fast-track delivery model that prioritizes phased permitting, coordinated sequencing, and continuous operational continuity.The project is being led by Omari Commercial , the national commercial division of Omari Construction. Omari Commercial is responsible for the entire delivery lifecycle, including architectural and interior design, MEP engineering, permitting, construction management, interior and exterior signage, and a comprehensive furniture scope encompassing planning, specification, procurement, delivery, and installation. This unified approach allows design, engineering, and construction decisions to advance in parallel while maintaining schedule control and alignment with X-energy’s long-term operational needs.“Projects of this scale require more than just speed — they require structure, clarity, and disciplined execution,” said Rakan Omari , Founder and CEO of Omari Construction. “Through Omari Commercial, we’re providing a single, integrated platform that brings design, engineering, permitting, construction, and furniture under one roof, allowing our client to move forward with confidence as their organization continues to grow.”The headquarters buildout is being executed using a floor-by-floor progression strategy, enabling work to advance concurrently across multiple levels without congestion or loss of control. Omari Commercial is coordinating all construction trades and specialty partners to maintain clean interfaces between scopes while supporting efficient inspections and phased turnovers.Work includes selective interior demolition, framing and rated assemblies, drywall and architectural finishes, MEP systems and commissioning coordination, life safety and code compliance, specialty ceilings and detailing, signage integration, low-voltage systems, and full furniture delivery and installation.To support an accelerated schedule, the project is utilizing a multi-permit approach, allowing early demolition and mobilization to proceed ahead of full interior fit-out approvals. Design, engineering, and construction teams are operating in parallel through a cascading sequencing model that maintains inspection clarity while reducing downstream risk.“Our delivery model is built around foresight and coordination,” said Michael Greigg, Chief Architect and Director of Design at Omari Construction. “By integrating design leadership with engineering, permitting strategy, and construction execution from the outset, we’re able to make informed decisions early and keep complex projects moving without disruption.”Construction is currently underway, with phased completions scheduled throughout 2026.

