CDT’s Mallory Knodel Reads GEC-SC Letter, on the Secretary General’s Global Digital Compact at UN

The Center for Democracy and Technology joined the Steering Committee of the Global Encryption Coalition (GEC-SC), and other civil society organizations, in an important statement to the ongoing discussions at the United Nations (UN) concerning the Secretary General’s Global digital compact (GDC). Our Chief Technology Officer, Mallory Knodel, presented the letter before the UN.

From the letter:

We welcome the sturdy human rights framework upon which you have built the GDC. Strong, ubiquitous encryption protects human rights, especially the right to privacy, as well as free expression, free association, and access to information. Under Cluster 3 on digital trust and safety in which Section 28 commits Member States by 2030 to clause (d), we suggest the following three editorial changes to better articulate the ways that encryption provides protection and enablement of human rights.

Read the full letter here.

