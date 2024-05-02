Couche-Tard and Circle K Partner with ChargeHub, Expanding Access to Thousands of EV Drivers
Couche-Tard and Circle K join Canada's largest interoperability hub.
The partnership with Couche-Tard represents a significant milestone for the industry as it demonstrates the interest in our charging interoperability solutions within the retail sector.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Couche-Tard and Circle K Partner with ChargeHub, Expanding Access to Thousands of EV Drivers
— Simon Ouellette
With the addition of the Couche-Tard and Circle K network to Canada's largest charging interoperability hub - PassportHub - it is now possible for EV drivers from many popular networks to charge seamlessly at its stations.
Couche-Tard, a world leader in the convenience and mobility sector, has partnered with ChargeHub to make its network of electric vehicle charging stations compatible with users of many other networks. Couche-Tard is a leading destination for EV charging at its Circle K locations in Europe, where it offers fast charging at more than 400 locations. The company has plans for 200 charging locations across Canada and the U.S. by the end of this year.
In addition to being accessible on the Circle K - Couche-Tard Recharge app, the stations in its network will also be compatible, through the - Passport Hub - with many network applications as well as multiple car brands, via their mobile application or infotainment system. The charging stations will also support vehicle fleet customers via the apps of major players that offer fleet management services. While the list of compatible partners is evolving, the list of partners connected to the Passport Hub can be viewed by clicking on this link.
"The partnership with ChargeHub makes our Canadian network available to additional EV drivers. Making our customers' lives easier is part of our corporate DNA and that's exactly what we're accomplishing through this partnership," according to Stéphane Drapeau-Bouchard, Senior Manager Electric Mobility Operations North America.
"The partnership with Couche-Tard represents an important milestone for the industry as it demonstrates the value of our charging interoperability solutions for major retail banners looking to offer electric vehicle charging. We are delighted to see that these players, who have strategic sites and complementary services to charging, want to make their network available to as many EV drivers as possible, in the most efficient and scalable way possible," adds Simon Ouellette, President and CEO of ChargeHub.
For more information on Couche-Tard's charging solutions, visit www.couche-tard.com/Recharge. To learn more about ChargeHub's solutions, visit https://solutions.chargehub.com/
About Couche-Tard
Couche-Tard is a global leader in the convenience and mobility retail industry, operating in 29 countries and territories and having more than 16,700 stores, including nearly 13,100 offering road transportation fuel. Under its recognized Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and is a leader in the convenience and road transportation fuel industry in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltic States and Ireland. It also has a significant presence in Poland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and has recently made its debut in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. More than 150,000 people work across its network.
About ChargeHub
ChargeHub is renowned for its North American roaming interoperability hub - Passport Hub - to support the entire industry to easily interconnect and enable large-scale EV roaming to drivers. The company's unique expertise helps e-mobility service providers and charge point operators to streamline, simplify and scale roaming interoperability integration. This major innovation significantly simplifies charging for EV drivers and accelerates the electrification of transportation. ChargeHub is also the largest network-independent community-driven EV charging app in North America, with over 1 million annual users. https://solutions.chargehub.com/
