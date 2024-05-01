Submit Release
Young persons encouraged to join Nevis Youth Parliament

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 01, 2024) The Nevis Youth Parliament is inviting interested persons between the ages of 15 to 28 to seize the opportunity to be part of the esteemed Nevis Youth Parliament.

 

Application forms are available for collection at the Legislature’s office, Johnson Jones Building, Charlestown (across from the Alexandra Hospital, below the GMBC Building). Don’t miss your chance to be a voice for the youth and promote positive change in our society.

 

The deadline for submission of applications is set for June 21, 2024. Act fast and be part of this incredible opportunity to lead and inspire.

