Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 2.8%

(Washington, DC) - The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary March job estimates show an increase of 11,300 jobs for a total of 2,770,100 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 8,300 jobs, while the public sector increased by 300 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted March 2024 unemployment rate was 2.8 percent, which was 0.3 percentage points lower from the revised February 2024 unemployment rate of 3.1 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in March 2023, which was unchanged from the current unemployment rate of 2.8 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for March 2024 was 2,823,000, of which 2,744,500 were employed and 78,500 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 2.8 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,100,400, of which 3,024,400 were employed and 75,900 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 2.4 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,514,100, of which 3,417,400 were employed and 96,700 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 2.8 percent. For the month the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.3 percentage points while the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area decreased by 0.2 percentage points from the previous month’s rate.

Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 27,300, while the number of employed increased by 26,300, and the number of unemployed increased by 1,000. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring increased over the year by 16,400, while the number of employed increased by 10,800, and the number of unemployed increased by 5,500. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 35,500, while the number of employed increased by 28,700 and the number of unemployed increased by 6,800. For the year, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division was unchanged, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area increased by 0.2 percentage points and the Suburban Ring increased by 0.1 percentage points from the previous year’s monthly rate.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased over the month by 11,300 jobs. The private sector increased by 8,300 jobs, while the public sector increased by 300 jobs over the month. Seven private sectors had over the month gains. Job gains were registered in: Manufacturing (600 jobs); Mining, Logging & Construction (2,300 jobs); Information (600 jobs); Financial Activities (300 jobs); Professional and Business Services (1,400 jobs); Leisure and Hospitality (3,800 jobs) and Other Services (800 jobs). The private sector losses were registered in: Trade, Transportation & Utilities (-600 jobs) and Education and Health Services (-900 jobs): Government overall increased 3,000 jobs over the month. The federal government remained the same, state government increased by 200 jobs and the local government increased by 2,800 jobs.



During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 24,800 jobs. The private sector increased 6000 jobs, while the public sector increased 18,800 jobs. Job increases were registered in Manufacturing (100 jobs) Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (2,400 jobs); Educational and Health Services (8,100 jobs); Leisure and Hospitality (1,300 jobs) and Other Services (2,400 jobs). The private sector losses were registered in Mining, Logging and Construction (-800); Information (-1,300 jobs); Financial Activities (-3,000 jobs); Professional and Business Services (-4,100 jobs). Government overall increased by 18,800. Federal government shows an increase of 4,800 jobs. State government shows an increase of 6,000 jobs and the local government increased by 8,000 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson.



The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).

Data reflects the 2023 annual benchmark revisions.