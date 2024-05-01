Opportunity Knock$ on PBS Season 2: Beyond Reality TV to Financially Empower Viewers Living Paycheck-to-Paycheck
Viewers are connected to real solutions to ‘unrig the system’; Check local listings.
Opportunity Knock$ levels the playing field and breaks down barriers for families to get ahead.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you one of the millions of Americans silently struggling as groceries, gas and housing costs skyrocket? According to a 2023 survey by Payroll.com, more than three-quarters of people in the U.S. share this burden.
— Opportunity Knock$ Creator Jamie Strayer
Starting May 1, Opportunity Knock$, the award-winning personal finance series on PBS, returns for its second season, offering hope and practical solutions. The series presents a unique format that gives viewers much more than a passive viewing experience; its grant-funded tools, The Opportunity Finder and The Opportunity Coach, empower viewers to take actionable steps while following six families on their journey from debt-laden to financial stability.
Check local listings for your local station’s viewing times. It will be streamed on PBS.org, the PBS Passport app, and watch now on opportunityknocks.net.
This season, prepare to be inspired as six families bravely share their journeys, proving that vulnerability is courageous and that asking for help can lead to success.
Three expert Opportunity Coaches guide the families:
• Jean Chatzky, CEO of HerMoney, New York Times and Wall Street Journal best-selling author, and 25-year financial editor for NBC Today
• Louis Barajas, CEO of Business Management LAB and the first Latino to serve as a Director on the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.
• Patrice Washington, CEO, Redefining Wealth, and financial expert on the Steve Harvey Show.
Season Two was shot in six cities:
• Seattle, WA
• El Paso, TX
• New Orleans, LA
• Baton Rouge, LA
• Columbus, OH
• Suburban Washington, DC (DMV)
Opportunity Knock$ defies reality television stereotypes by prioritizing social impact results over exploiting cast-member families for ratings. As part of The Opportunity Initiative, dubbed "The largest coordinated economic mobility campaign in US history," the TV series serves as public outreach.
In addition to the show, the initiative’s interactive tools, The Opportunity Finder and The Opportunity Coach, provide hands-on empowerment. The Opportunity Finder links users to a database of 17,000 community-based organizations, including social service agencies, nonprofits, CDFIs and not-for-profit credit unions. The Opportunity Coach offers financial health assessments and personalized financial journeys mirroring those of the families in the series and measures financial health outcomes.
In its first season, Opportunity Knock$ won the Silver Anthem Award, honoring mission-driven media worldwide; a prestigious Silver Telly Award for Best Reality Television Program; and The Opportunity Finder received a Gold dotComm Award.
Jamie Strayer, creator of The Opportunity Initiative and Opportunity Knock$ and executive producer, wants viewers to know, "Everyone deserves access to financial opportunities. Opportunity Knock$ levels the playing field and breaks down barriers for families to get ahead.”
Brian Spoor, showrunner, director and executive producer, shared, “This is a show that gives meaning to my life’s work.” Spoor is a Prime Time Emmy-nominated director/producer of Wahlburgers and 70 other reality TV hits, including Undercover Billionaire.
Opportunity Knock$ is distributed to PBS stations nationally by American Public Television (APT) and presenting station WXXI Public Media. The show is funded by the nonprofit National Council for Financial Opportunities, The Wells Fargo Foundation, Balance and Callahan and Associates. Spoor, Strayer and Jenn George Hunter executive produce the series. For more information and resources, visit opportunityknocks.net and follow the series on social media at @opknockstv.
