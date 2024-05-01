Kane, Krueger to Host Free Paper Shredding and Drug Takeback Event May 11

BROOKHAVEN – April 30, 2024 – State Rep. Leanne Krueger and Sen. John Kane are hosting a free paper shredding and drug takeback event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11 at Upland Park in Brookhaven.

The shred event provides an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of documents containing personal information, thereby protecting them from potential identity theft. Community members also are invited to bring any unneeded medications to have them disposed of safely and properly by the Delaware County District Attorney’s Mobile Drug Collection Unit. The two events will take place simultaneously.

“Shredding documents that contain sensitive information is one of the best ways to protect yourself from identity theft, so my office is happy to provide this free service to the people we serve,” said Krueger, D-Delaware. “Our prior shredding and drug takeback events have been major successes, so we want to continue to offer the services that are most needed in our community. This is a free chance to declutter your home and medicine cabinets while ensuring your personal information or unneeded medicine doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.”

Each car will be limited to four file-size boxes. Drivers are asked to remain in their cars and open their trunk. Staff from Krueger and Kane’s offices will unload documents from cars and the materials will be immediately shredded on-site. Bags and boxes will be returned to the car after they are emptied.

“I strongly encourage everyone in our community to take advantage of this free shredding and drug takeback event,” said Kane, D-Delaware/Chester. “Not only does it help protect you from potential identity theft by shredding confidential documents on-site, but it also ensures your unused medicines are disposed of safely. These events are a win-win for our community, and I hope to see you there.”

Upland Park is located at 280 6th St. in Brookhaven. This event is for individuals only, not businesses, and is first come. Shredding will continue until noon or when the truck is full, whichever comes first.

Krueger and her office staff will be there to provide information on state-related programs and services. Questions about the event can be directed to Krueger’s office at 610-534-6880 or Kane’s office at 610-447-5845.

