Television Host Michael S. Rogers Releases "Follow"

Faith is to believe what you do not see; the reward of this faith is to see what you believe.” — Augustine

ARDMORE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Pastor Michael S. Rogers Launches New Book " Follow : Faith for the Frustrated Christian"Esteemed pastor and author Michael S. Rogers proudly announces the release of his latest book, "Follow," the highly anticipated second installment in the compelling series "Faith for the Frustrated Christian." Drawing from his extensive experience in ministry and heartfelt commitment to helping believers navigate the complexities of faith, Rogers delivers insightful wisdom and practical guidance to empower readers on their spiritual journey.In "Follow," Rogers explores the challenges and obstacles that often hinder believers from fully embracing their faith and offers transformative insights to help them deepen their relationship with God. From navigating doubt and uncertainty to finding purpose and direction, this illuminating book serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for Christians seeking to overcome obstacles and live out their faith with authenticity and conviction.Building on the success of his previous work, " Rethink ," Rogers continues to inspire readers with his compassionate approach and profound understanding of the human experience. With "Follow," he invites readers to embark on a journey of self-discovery and spiritual renewal, inviting them to experience the transformative power of faith in their daily lives.In addition to his literary endeavors, Michael S. Rogers is the esteemed host of the acclaimed television show "Filled to Empty," available on Roku and Amazon Fire. Through his engaging and thought-provoking teachings, Rogers shares invaluable insights on how believers can reengage with their faith and find fulfillment in their relationship with Christ. His dynamic and uplifting messages have touched the hearts of viewers nationwide, inspiring them to rediscover their passion for God and His Word.Michael S. Rogers is also available for speaking engagements, interviews, and media appearances. With his wealth of knowledge and engaging personality, Rogers offers a unique perspective on faith, ministry, and the Christian life, captivating audiences with his compelling storytelling and profound insights.As the renowned theologian, Augustine once said, "Faith is to believe what you do not see; the reward of this faith is to see what you believe." Through "Follow: Faith for the Frustrated Christian," Michael S. Rogers invites readers to embark on a journey of faith and discovery, trusting in God's promises and embracing the transformative power of His love.

