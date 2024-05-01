Global Strike Command wins CE Readiness Challenge X

A team of Air Force Global Strike Command civil engineers hoisted the Readiness Challenge X winner’s trophy April 26 after a grueling six-day competition that tested 12 teams in more than 25 engineering skills ranging from firefighting to runway repair.

In the capstone competition for Department of the Air Force engineers, Readiness Challenge competitors put their engineering skills to work at Tyndall’s Silver Flag Exercise Site April 21-26. The top two teams received Brig. Gen. William T. Meredith award trophies.

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center, a primary subordinate unit of the Air Force Installation Mission and Support Center, and the 801st RED HORSE Training Squadron hosted the civil engineers, combat engineers, and Air Force Services competitors from the Department of the Air Force, Army, Marines and a joint Coalition Team that included participants from the U.S. Space Force, Royal Canadian Air Force and Norwegian allies.

“It’s a great opportunity to engage with all these members from across the world,” said Senior Master Sgt. Brad Johaness, 801st RHTS operations superintendent. “Having our sister services here from the Army and Marines, as well as the coalition partners and allied partners who joined the teams, allowed us to engage across the branches and see where our strengths are while enjoying a little friendly competition along the way.”