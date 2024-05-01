Media Advisory: Hurricane Hunters promote preparedness during East Coast tour
The Atlantic basin hurricane season begins June 1. During hurricanes, military aircrews fly state-of-the-art WC-130J aircraft directly into the core of the storm to gather critical data for forecasting a hurricane’s intensity and landfall. The data are sent in real-time via satellite from the aircraft directly to NHC for analysis and use by hurricane forecasters. The NOAA WP-3D Orion turboprop aircraft is used primarily by scientists on research missions to study various elements of a hurricane, flying through the eye of the storm several times each flight.
The locations of all local airports and local times for tours are:
Monday, May 6, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Portland International Airport (public and media invited)
Tuesday, May 7, 9:15 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Albany International Airport (media invited)
Wednesday, May 8, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Norfolk International Airport (public and media invited)
Thursday, May 9, 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Charleston International Airport (media invited)
Friday, May 10, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Orlando/Sanford International Airport (public and media invited)
The following experts will be on the tour and available for media interviews:
U.S. Air Force reservists
Hurricane Hunter aircrew from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron stationed at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss.
NOAA:
Michael Brennan, director, NHC
Robbie Berg, warning coordination meteorologist, NHC
Cody Fritz, storm surge specialist, NHC
David Novak, director, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (for Albany, Norfolk, and Charleston)
Alex Lamers, warning coordination meteorologist, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center
FEMA:
Portland: Lori Ehrlich, Regional Administrator, FEMA Region 1
Albany: Anne Bink, Associate Administrator, FEMA Office of Response & Recovery
Norfolk: Deanne Criswell, FEMA Administrator
MaryAnn Tierney, Regional Administrator, FEMA Region 3
Charleston: Robert Samaan, Regional Administrator, FEMA Region 4
Sanford: Robert Samaan, Regional Administrator, FEMA Region 4
Sherman Gillums, Director, FEMA Office of Disability Integration & Coordination