Lunr Capital Secures $1M Debt Investment from Equivico to Empower Diverse Founders and Underserved Communities
Lunr Capital secures $1M from Equivico to support diverse founders in CPG. This partnership aligns with their shared commitment to inclusion and growth.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lunr Capital, a pioneering fintech company providing modern inventory financing solutions for consumer brands, announced today that it has secured an additional $1 million of subordinated debt from Equivico, an investment company known for its inclusive strategy and commitment to driving economic growth in underserved businesses. This investment will enable Lunr Capital to further support diverse founders of consumer product companies.
Established in 2021, Lunr has been at the forefront of addressing the critical gap in the retail fintech landscape by providing non-dilutive inventory financing to emerging consumer brands. With a strong focus on empowering BIPOC and women-led businesses, Lunr Capital has been instrumental in democratizing the consumer products industry and amplifying diverse voices in retail.
"We are thrilled to secure this $1 million investment from Equivico, a company that shares our vision of empowering diverse founders and driving economic growth in underserved communities," said Andy Cox, CEO of Lunr Capital. "This capital will allow us to expand our reach and ultimately help more remarkable founders achieve their retail growth ambitions."
Equivico's $1m investment in Lunr Capital aligns perfectly with its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing principles, emphasizing the importance of inclusive and responsible business practices. With 50%+ of Lunr Capital's client base led by BIPOC and women-led founders, this partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to diversity and inclusion. By partnering with Lunr Capital, Equivico aims to continue its impact in underserved communities, support the growth of diverse-led businesses, and create opportunities for underrepresented entrepreneurs.
"Lunr Capital's commitment to empowering diverse founders aligns perfectly with Equivico's investment philosophy," said Eleni Delimpaltadaki Janis, President of Equivico. "We are excited to partner with Lunr Capital and support their mission of democratizing consumer products and fueling the expansion of diverse perspectives in retail. Together, we aim to make a lasting impact and create a more inclusive retail ecosystem."
Lunr Capital and Equivico strive to deliver competitive returns for investors while fostering economic growth and creating opportunities for underrepresented founders. With this subordinated debt investment from Equivico, Lunr Capital is poised to accelerate its growth, continue empowering diverse founders, and drive lasting change in the retail landscape.
About Lunr Capital
Lunr Capital is a leading fintech company pioneering modern inventory financing solutions for consumer brands expanding into omnichannel retail. Its team of industry experts, data-driven approach, and tailored offerings empower founders to achieve their retail growth ambitions without diluting equity. With a strong focus on supporting BIPOC and women-led businesses, Lunr Capital is committed to democratizing consumer products and amplifying diverse voices in retail. For more information, visit www.lunrcapital.com.
About Equivico
Equivico is an investment company that stands out for its strategy of inclusion and commitment to fueling economic growth in underserved businesses. The company focuses on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing, emphasizing the importance of sustainable and responsible business practices. Equivico offers a diverse range of investment opportunities, including its credit strategy known as NCRC Equivico Credit, and plays a crucial role in aligning investments with socially responsible practices.
