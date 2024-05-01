Vision Boutique Celebrates Opening of Munster Location with 50% Off Frames on May 4th
Vision Boutique is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Munster, IN. The state-of-the-art office is now open.MUNSTER, IN, UNITEDSTATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Boutique is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Munster, IN. The state-of-the-art office is now open and ready to serve the community with exceptional eye care services.
The grand opening event is scheduled for May 4th from 2-5pm at our new location, Maple Leaf Crossing, 9410 Calumet Ave, Suite 103A, Munster, IN 46321. During the event, we're offering an exclusive 50% Off Select Frames*, along with food trucks, refreshments, raffles, and more!
In addition to our wide selection of designer frames, Vision Boutique is proud to offer a comprehensive range of eyecare services provided by our experienced optometrists. These services include:
- Comprehensive Eye Exams: Our optometrists provide thorough eye examinations to assess vision and overall eye health.
- Dry Eye Management: We specialize in diagnosing and treating dry eye, providing tailored solutions for relief and comfort.
- Myopia Management: We offer specialized programs and treatments to help manage and slow the progression of myopia (nearsightedness).
- Contact Lens Fitting and Consultation: Our experts will assist in finding the perfect contact lenses for comfort, clarity, and lifestyle.
- Emergency Eye Care: Vision Boutique is equipped to handle urgent eye care needs, ensuring prompt attention and expert care.
- Eye Allergies: Our team is trained to diagnose and provide effective solutions for various forms of eye allergies.
- Computer Vision Syndrome Management: We offer guidance and solutions to alleviate digital eye strain and discomfort associated with prolonged screen use.
"Our team is delighted to bring our expertise and personalized care to Munster," said Dr. Helen Tzanetakos, Owner and Principal Optometrist at Vision Boutique. "We are committed to providing top-notch eye care and are thrilled to welcome new patients to our Munster location." Visit our website or RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vision-boutique-munster-grand-opening-event-tickets-886443836377?aff=oddtdtcreator
