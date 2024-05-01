Submit Release
FWC names Parrish Thompson as the Victor Heller Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year

At its May Commission meeting in Daytona Beach, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) named Parrish Thompson of Sumter County as the 2024 Victor Heller Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year. The award recognizes a volunteer who significantly advances the cause of safe hunting through extraordinary service in training and education.

A retired FWC officer, Thompson has taught hunter safety courses for 40 years. He incorporates all learning strategies into each class and encourages students to get involved by becoming hunter safety instructors. Since he started teaching, he has been recognized as a Top Certified Student Producer for the state of Florida and has won the Area Coordinator of the Year Award for the Southwest Region. Thompson also volunteers as a Hunt Master for the Youth Hunting Program of Florida and as a state official for the National Archery in the Schools Program.

“Parrish’s contributions to hunter safety are invaluable to the state of Florida,” said Bill Cline, FWC’s Section Leader for Hunter Safety and Public Shooting Ranges. “It is an honor to present this well-deserved award to him.”

Anyone interested in learning how to become a volunteer hunter safety instructor can go to MyFWC.com/HunterSafety and select “Volunteer.”

Successful completion of a hunter safety course is required for anyone born after May 31, 1975, who wishes to obtain a Florida hunting license to hunt unsupervised. For more information, visit MyFWC.com/HunterSafety.

