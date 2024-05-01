Volusia County receives Youth Hunting Program’s Landowner of the Year award

At its May Commission meeting in Daytona Beach, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) presented Volusia County with the Landowner of the Year award for the Youth Hunting Program of Florida. This program strives to provide quality hunting experiences for 12- to 17-year-olds to increase the number of youths involved in the tradition of hunting.

Volusia County has partnered with the FWC’s Youth Hunting Program since 2021, providing ample hunting opportunities for youth at Longleaf Pine Preserve. During these weekend hunts, youth learn about safe and responsible hunting practices while improving their skills. Over the past three hunts, 12 youth hunters have attended, with many harvesting their first deer or wild hog. Volusia County’s Land Management Team has kept this preserve in its beautiful natural state, creating a thriving ecosystem for wildlife.

“Volusia County has been a vital partner for the Youth Hunting Program of Florida,” said Bill Cline, FWC’s Section Leader for Hunter Safety and Public Shooting Ranges. “The hunting opportunities offered at Longleaf Pine Preserve empower our youth to become responsible stewards of conservation through safe hunting practices.”

Councilmember Danny Robins accepted the award on behalf of Volusia County.

To find out how to become a volunteer landowner or to learn more about the Youth Hunting Program of Florida, go to MyFWC.com/YHPF.