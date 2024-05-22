Proudly American: National Strand Champions 'Build America, Buy America’
National Strand, an American-owned and operated steel strand manufacturer, announces that it meets the Build America, Buy America guidelines from the NTIA.
As an American-owned and certified women-owned business, National Strand is proud to supply our strands to help support communications and electric lines all over the U.S. and beyond.”BAYTOWN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Strand is proud to announce that it successfully meets the “Build America Buy America” guidelines administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), further reinforcing its commitment to delivering USA-made products.
— Marty McNair, VP & General Manager
The NTIA “Build America Buy America” guidelines stipulate that government-funded infrastructure projects for structures, roads, and bridges only use iron and steel materials produced in American factories.
This initiative aims to prioritize domestic production and procurement of infrastructure products and components to fuel job creation, boost economic resilience, and empower local businesses.
Since 1984, National Strand, an American-owned and operated steel strand manufacturer, has supplied North America with 100 percent USA-made stranded wire products often used in various industries throughout the country, including broadband telecommunications and electrical infrastructure projects.
“American Made is something we are proud to be and very proud to support,” said Steven Jackson, National Strand’s US regional sales manager. “Our partnerships with our U.S. infrastructure customers allow us to support U.S. jobs while we consume U.S. steel, U.S. energy and U.S. communications.”
The company’s ACSR core strands support high-voltage transmission lines for long-distance electricity transport in residential, commercial and industrial areas. They act as conductors for transporting electricity over long distances and delivering it to end-users, supporting economic development, industrial growth and everyday life across the nation.
National Strand also produces guy, messenger and overhead ground static wire often used for supporting and protecting the integrity of communication cables, electrical conductors, cell/radio towers, antennas and other electrical utilities.
“As an American-owned and certified women-owned business, National Strand is proud to supply our strands to help support communications and electric lines all over the U.S. and beyond,” said Jackson. “There’s no question about us being the leading producer of American-made guy, messenger and static strands. It’s in our name — we’re the National Strand.”
National Strand products are manufactured at its new 55-acre Baytown, Texas, facility where the company conducts rigorous quality control measures so that every strand that leaves the plant exceeds high standards of performance and reliability.
National Strand attended the IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exposition held from May 6 to May 9 in Anaheim, California, where it showcased how its updated portfolio will impact transmission and distribution systems while also discussing its approach to meeting Buy America standards.
For more information about National Strand and its diverse range of stranded products, please visit www.nationalstrand.com.
About National Strand
Established in 1984, National Strand delivers best-in-class American-made and operated stranded wire with unquestionable trust, unwavering commitment and superior service throughout the world, serving an array of infrastructure markets. Whether a strand is used to support that skyscraping cell phone tower, reinforce power or telecom grids or keep cars, trucks and property safe, only the best quality strand deserves trust.
About The Heico Companies
National Strand's parent company, The Heico Companies, is a private American-owned holding company known for its buy-and-hold strategy. National Strand stands out in the stranded wire industry. With the global support and financial backing of The Heico Companies and its ownership of other top-tier affiliated metal processing companies, National Strand can offer customers the chance to drive domestic economic growth with its superior American-made wire from an American-owned company.
