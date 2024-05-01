Austin Master Services Fails to Clean Up Waste, AG Yost Requests Judge to Hold the Facility in Contempt

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is asking a Belmont County judge to find Austin Master Services and Brad D. Domitrovitsch, who is in control of the company, in contempt for failing to meet the court’s deadline to clean up the illegal levels of fracking waste stored at its recycling facility in Martins Ferry.

“The urgency of this situation cannot be overstated,” Yost said. “We are operating quickly to make sure contamination can be avoided and we protect Ohioans and the waterways we share.”

In a lawsuit filed in late March in Belmont County Common Pleas Court, Yost sought a temporary restraining order to force the Pennsylvania-based company to stop storing brine and drilling waste in volumes exceeding its permit with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

The court granted the restraining order and ordered Austin Master to clean up the excess waste, but the company did not comply. The danger posed by the materials prompted ODNR to take steps to prevent releases from the facility.

In an amended complaint filed with the charges in contempt, Yost’s environmental team added the parent company of Austin Master (American Environmental Partners, Inc.) and its chief financial officer (Brad D. Domitrovitsch) as defendants in the case. In addition, the modified lawsuit seeks reimbursement from the company for ODNR’s cleanup costs.

Attorney General Yost is committed to protecting Ohio's environment and holding accountable those who endanger it. The legal action against Austin Master Services underscores the gravity of environmental violations and the consequences for those who flout the law.

