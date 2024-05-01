Post Session Report :: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

HB 358, PN 1798 (MacKenzie) – Amends Title 35 (Health and Safety) to create the “Keystone First Responder Award” to be awarded to a first responder or their next of kin by the Governor or the Governor’s designee. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 832, PN 1567 (Yaw) – Pa Opportunity with Energy Reliability Authority. A vote of 28-22 was recorded.

SB 1109, PN 1461 (Brooks) – Prohibits UC payments to individuals who take actions to discourage their own hire in order to continue receiving UC benefits.

Senator L. Williams offered amendment A04216 which allows unemployment compensation eligibility for striking workers. The UC benefits that are added for a labor dispute other than a lock out, requires a 30-day waiting period before benefits are provided. The amendment failed by a vote of 23-27. The bill was approved by a vote of 31-19.

HB 1661, PN 3026 (Metzgar) – Defines xylazine, provides for prohibited uses and provides for its licit veterinary use. A vote of 49-1`was recorded.