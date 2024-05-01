Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,407 in the last 365 days.

N.C. Oil and Gas Commission to meet May 7

The N.C. Oil and Gas Commission will meet in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh on Tuesday, May 7, for its regular quarterly meeting. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. (ET).

Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

An agenda and supporting documents will be posted on the Commission website prior to the meeting.

Oil and Gas Commission Meeting:

  • When: 1-3 p.m. (ET) Tuesday, May 7, 2024
  • Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604
  • WebEx Meeting Link
  • Webinar number: 2436 244 7050
  • Webinar password: OGCQ22024 (64272203 from phones and video systems)
  • Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
  • Access code: 243 624 47050

To learn more about the Commission and to view the agenda and related documents, visit:  N.C. Oil and Gas Commission | NC DEQ

The Oil and Gas Commission is responsible for adopting rules on oil and gas exploration in North Carolina. The Commission also has the authority to regulate the spacing of wells for oil and gas exploration, establish areas where oil and gas drilling can occur, and limit the production of oil and gas exploration. 

You just read:

N.C. Oil and Gas Commission to meet May 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more