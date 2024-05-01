AI Safety Leader Auventic, Inc. Launches Innovative ClearedContact Mobile App
ClearedContact is designed to tackle the increasingly prevalent issue of AI deepfake voice fraud, a problem affecting countless individuals globally.
Auventic, Inc., a leader in AI safety and personal security technologies, announces the release of its innovative mobile application, ClearedContact in the United States. Designed to empower users, ClearedContact provides the tools they need to verify caller identities effectively and confidently deny fraudulent calls.

In today's digital age, ensuring secure and authentic communication is more important than ever. At Auventic, Inc., our mission is to enhance human interactions through technology without compromising security. With ClearedContact, users can experience the benefits of advanced verification methods while enjoying seamless communication.
The release of ClearedContact comes at a time when the market is grappling with the rise of AI technologies and the increasing use of deepfake audio to impersonate trusted contacts. Criminals are exploiting these deceptive tactics to solicit fraudulent transactions. ClearedContact provides a critical barrier against such threats by putting humans back in the loop and fortifying phone calls against the rising tide of deepfake AI voice fraud.
In the AI safety and personal security technologies industry, competition is fierce. However, many product creators are focusing on using AI for voice instead of protecting users from fraud. ClearedContact differentiates itself by prioritizing user protection. It actively helps individuals avoid being tricked by AI voice cloning fraud.
ClearedContact offers a range of features to verify caller identities and prevent fraudulent calls. By employing sophisticated verification methods, including pre-notification alerts and unique code words for each call, ClearedContact ensures that the identity of both the caller and the recipient is authenticated. This safeguards users from potential fraud attempts that exploit AI-generated voice cloning.
The effectiveness of ClearedContact in identifying and denying fraudulent calls lies in its approach to putting humans back in control. Instead of trying to identify AI cloning, ClearedContact empowers users to verify identities by utilizing pre-call verification push notifications and one-time use code words generated within the app. This ensures that fraudulent calls can be easily recognized and denied.
Unlike other similar mobile applications in the market, ClearedContact does not require users to switch to a new platform or abandon their cell phone numbers. Users can initiate phone calls using their normal cell phone number through ClearedContact, streamlining their communication process while benefiting from the app's robust security measures.
ClearedContact's security measures are designed to enhance human interactions through technology. With the rising use of deepfake audio, it has become crucial to have a solution that protects individuals from fraudulent impersonation. ClearedContact's robust security measures provide a critical barrier against these deceptive tactics, ensuring the authenticity of each conversation and putting human interaction back in the loop.
Prior to the launch of ClearedContact, extensive market research and industry analysis were conducted. PewResearch studies, such as "What the data says about Americans’ views of artificial intelligence", "Growing public concern about the role of artificial intelligence in daily life", and "How Americans think about artificial intelligence" have highlighted the concerns and views of Americans regarding artificial intelligence and deepfake issues. These insights have informed the development of ClearedContact, ensuring that it effectively addresses the challenges posed by AI voice cloning fraud.
The release of ClearedContact has garnered positive responses from cyber security leaders who have been using the app and love its capabilities. With its focus on user empowerment and security, ClearedContact is poised to make a significant impact in the realm of AI safety and personal security technologies.
Looking ahead, Auventic, Inc. has exciting plans for the future of ClearedContact. ClearedContact will soon be available in other countries. Integration with popular communication platforms is in the pipeline, expanding the app's capabilities and reach. Additionally, video call protection will be introduced, ensuring that users can enjoy the same level of security during video calls.
For more information about ClearedContact and how it can protect you and your loved ones from AI deepfake threats, please visit Auventic's website.
